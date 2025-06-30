Monday, June 30, 2025
MEGHALAYA

SIT recovers jewellery, laptop during MP raid

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

The electronic devices and documents seized hold significant evidentiary value and may shed further light on the murder involving Sonam, her lover Raj and three henchmen, says EKH SP

SHILLONG, June 29: In a significant breakthrough in the honeymoon murder case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police on Sunday recovered jewellery belonging to Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife and prime accused, Sonam, from a flat owned by co-accused Silome James in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The recovery included a gold chain belonging to Raja.
The recovery was made by a team led by Sub-Inspectors Anthony Khongsit and Karan Pachua, with support of personnel from Alkapuri police station.
East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said the team also seized a laptop, a pen drive, and incriminating documents, which are considered crucial evidence.
“The electronic devices and documents seized hold significant evidentiary value and may shed further light on the May 23 murder case involving Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover Raj Kushwaha,” Syiem said.
Earlier on June 25, acting on information from Silome James, the police had recovered a country-made pistol, two magazines, and two .32 caliber rounds from a stream in Indore.
Additionally, Rs 50,000 was found in James’s Hyundai i10 (MP09 WG 2352), which he admitted taking along with a laptop from the bag of Sonam’s lover and co-accused Raj Kushwaha.
James confessed that the bag was later burned. While the laptop was allegedly discarded by the roadside, it has not yet been found.
However, the SIT did recover the charred remains of the bag from a vacant plot at Hare Krishna Vihar Colony near MR3 in Indore.
James, arrested on June 21, led police to the location and confessed he burned the bag with the help of co-accused Ballu alias Balbir Ahirwar, a security guard at the flat rented by Sonam.
(With PTI inputs)

