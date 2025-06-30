MDA undermining mandate, betraying electorate: VPP

SHILLONG, June 29: In a strong retaliation to Cabinet Minister and UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh’s attack on the Voice of the People Party accusing it of displaying glaring inexperience in conducting business in the KHADC, the latter has accused both the minister and the MDA Government of repeatedly undermining their constitutional mandate, ignoring court rulings, and betraying public trust.

“The MDA spokesperson (Paul Lyngdoh) should see for himself how the state government has been pulled up by the courts on a number of occasions for their failure on many fronts and possible complicity in a number of illegal activities,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said on Sunday.

Lyngdoh had recently launched a scathing critique of the VPP over its inexperience in conducting business within the KHADC, and asserting that the party’s decisions are an affront to both the Council’s dignity and the electorate’s trust.

Citing the issue of college teachers, Myrboh added, “It was the MDA that barred teachers in aided colleges from participating in politics but the government met with an embarrassment in the Meghalaya High Court. Similarly, the MDA Government appealed to the Supreme Court against the decision of the Meghalaya High Court on payment of allowances to teachers of deficit colleges but lost it. Instead of respecting the ruling of the honourable Supreme Court, the state government keeps frustrating the teaching community.”

He questioned whether Lyngdoh and his government understood the laws they were elected to uphold. “Is Paul Lyngdoh and his government not aware of the Constitution of India and the rights of the teachers entitled by the relevant state government laws?”

Turning his ire on the bureaucratic establishment, Myrboh said, “It is really astonishing that the government, advised by the bureaucrats who are the creamy layer of society, resorted to such shameful flaws.”

Myrboh also raised questions about the knowledge and experience of the MDA government and slammed it for repeated betrayal of the electorate.