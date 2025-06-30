Monday, June 30, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

1st phase of India’s Deep Ocean Mission on track for sea trials in early 2026: Minister

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 30:  Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said the first phase of India’s Deep Ocean Mission is on track for sea trials in early 2026. By 2027, India aims to have a robust presence beneath the ocean surface, driven by indigenous technology, Dr Singh told Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan during a meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss a comprehensive action plan for coastal cleaning, creation of a permanent coastal management mechanism, exploration of seabed minerals, and promoting deep sea fishing under the Deep Ocean Mission.

The Deep Ocean Mission, said the minister, would help transform the way India utilises its marine resources for economic development while maintaining environmental balance. Dr Singh also highlighted the need to assess how best Puducherry’s coastal zones can contribute to revenue generation and local employment, particularly through regulated deep-sea fishing and marine research.

The minister lauded the coordination between India’s space and ocean research programmes, adding that the same spirit of innovation and scientific collaboration should now be extended to coastal states and union territories like Puducherry. He expressed confidence in the Puducherry administration’s willingness to partner in these national missions.

The meeting focused on leveraging Puducherry’s coastal assets for sustainable development and long-term economic gains. Dr Singh raised concerns over the recurring problem of coastal erosion in Puducherry, noting that while earlier efforts like the ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign brought positive change, a consistent and structured approach is now required.

“A permanent mechanism for beach cleaning and coastal management needs to be put in place. The Ministry of Earth Sciences will extend all necessary guidance and will work in coordination with the Puducherry Chief Secretary to operationalise it,” he said. Highlighting Puducherry’s strategic location along the eastern coastline, Dr Singh stressed its potential role in India’s marine economy.

He said the Deep Ocean Mission opens up new possibilities in deep sea fishing and seabed exploration for critical minerals such as polymetallic nodules. “Such resources could significantly boost India’s technological capabilities and position in the global marine economy,” he noted.

IANS

Previous article
SMB begins eviction drive against street hawkers at Khyndailad sans COV
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

SMB begins eviction drive against street hawkers at Khyndailad sans COV

Shillong, June 30: The staff of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB), along with officials from the district administration...
NATIONAL

Even my daughter is not safe in Bengal: NCW’s Archana Majumdar on Kolkata law college gangrape

New Delhi, June 30: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Monday condemned the deteriorating law...
INTERNATIONAL

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi begins 4-day Bhutan visit

New Delhi, June 30: Looking to enhancing defence cooperation, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, on...
NATIONAL

‘No compromise, compulsion of Hindi not acceptable’: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, June 30: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray on Monday said that the imposition of Hindi as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SMB begins eviction drive against street hawkers at Khyndailad sans COV

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 30: The staff of the Shillong Municipal...

Even my daughter is not safe in Bengal: NCW’s Archana Majumdar on Kolkata law college gangrape

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30: National Commission for Women (NCW)...

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi begins 4-day Bhutan visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30: Looking to enhancing defence cooperation,...
Load more

Popular news

SMB begins eviction drive against street hawkers at Khyndailad sans COV

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 30: The staff of the Shillong Municipal...

Even my daughter is not safe in Bengal: NCW’s Archana Majumdar on Kolkata law college gangrape

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30: National Commission for Women (NCW)...

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi begins 4-day Bhutan visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 30: Looking to enhancing defence cooperation,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge