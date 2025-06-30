Monday, June 30, 2025
NATIONAL

TMC show causes MLA Mitra for ‘insensitive’ comments

By: Agencies

Kolkata, June 29: The Trinamool Congress on Sunday show caused party MLA Madan Mitra stating that his comments over the alleged gang rape of a law student in her college were uncalled for and insensitive.
In a letter to Mitra, who is the former minister, TMC state president Subrata Bakshi show caused him for breaking party rules and to reply within three days.
“Your (Mitra) uncalled for and insensitive comments on June 28 has affected our party’s image,” the show cause letter issued by Bakshi said.
It also said that Mitra’s comments were against the party’s stand on the matter.
Bakshi said that the party’s highest leadership has in the strongest terms condemned the shameful incident and that the administration was taking all necessary steps.
It noted that the accused persons were quickly identified and arrested by police.
Mitra had on Saturday said that the incident would not have happened had the student not gone to the college alone and that she should have taken some friends with her or informed people before going there.
“This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, don’t go, nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this incident wouldn’t have happened,” Mitra said.
Protest rallies taken out
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led a rally on Sunday in protest against the alleged gang rape of a first-year student of a state-run law college in the city demanding security for every daughter across West Bengal.
Similar rallies were also taken out by the Congress, CPI(M) and civil society members in the city and its outskirts. (PTI)

Previous article
Monsoon covers entire country; 2 dead in U’khand; IMD sounds red alert in several states
