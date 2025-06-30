NATIONAL BJP activists participate in a torch rally to protest against the alleged gangrape of a law student inside her college, in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: June 30, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleTMC show causes MLA Mitra for ‘insensitive’ commentsNext articleAI crash: Last victim identified by DNA tests cremated Related articles INTERNATIONAL Russia fires 537 drones, missiles on Ukraine Kyiv, June 29: Russia launched its biggest aerial attack against Ukraine overnight, a Ukrainian official said Sunday, part... NATIONAL Man kills minor daughter for demanding chocolate Latur, June 29: A man addicted to alcohol allegedly strangled his four-year-old daughter to death on Sunday after... NATIONAL AI crash: Last victim identified by DNA tests cremated Bhuj, June 29: Anil Khimani, the last victim of the horrific June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash identified through... MEGHALAYA PM endorses, M’laya’s pride Eri Silk goes global SHILLONG, June 29: Eri Silk, the pride of Meghalaya’s textile tradition, went global on Sunday as Prime Minister...