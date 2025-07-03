VPP’s duty to notify Speaker about my suspension: Adelbert

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 2: More than three months have elapsed since the Voice of the People Party (VPP) announced the suspension of its North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum for three years for alleged anti-party activities but it is yet to officially notify Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma about the decision.

Nongrum on Wednesday said it is the VPP’s responsibility to officially notify the Speaker about his suspension from the party.

Talking to reporters, Nongrum said he had spoken with the Speaker who informed him that he has not received any official communication from the VPP regarding its decision to suspend him.

“I have nothing to do with it. As of now, I remain an MLA of the VPP,” Nongrum said.

Although the VPP in March announced that it had suspended Nongrum for three years, the party is yet to submit an official notification in this regard to the Speaker.

A source confirmed that, according to official Assembly records, Nongrum continues to be recognised as a VPP MLA.

The source added that the Speaker will act only after receiving an official communication. The source highlighted that such a notice is important for procedural matters, such as seating arrangements when the House is in session.

It was clarified that suspension from a political party does not impact a legislator’s membership in the Assembly.

Targeting VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh, Nongrum warned that he would “teach a lesson” to the party leadership, especially those who “claim to be professors at the university.”

He questioned their credibility, stating that he is not sure whether they are fit to teach students in the university or educate people by participating in mainstream politics.

Describing the VPP’s decision to suspend him as an act of “cowardice,” Nongrum said the party is attempting to mislead the public for vested interests.

He criticised the party also for allegedly undermining his voters, pointing out that the suspension letter did not mention his designation as an MLA.

Reiterating his position, Nongrum said, “No one can stop me from speaking out, because this is a democratic country. I have the right to express myself as guaranteed by the Constitution of India.”