Traffic situation has improved, govt claims

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 2: The state government on Wednesday claimed that the traffic situation in the city has improved with the passage of the Meghalaya Urban Parking Policy 2025 to regulate on-street parking in urban areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the policy, part of a broader Comprehensive Mobility Plan, aims to address traffic congestion and disorganised parking in Shillong.

It will introduce charges for roadside parking and establish designated zones to reduce random parking and improve traffic flow.

Dhar, who also holds the Urban Affairs portfolio, stated that the policy is being implemented and there are visible improvements, which are expected to become better with time.

He also stressed that traffic jams are a collective responsibility and that the government will overcome challenges to achieve its goals.

He also addressed the issue of individuals renting out private vehicles and two-wheelers to tourists, stating that private vehicles are not allowed to be rented out in Meghalaya.