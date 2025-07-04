Friday, July 4, 2025
Tourism bodies hail order on mandatory guides

SHILLONG, July 3: Tourism stakeholders in Meghalaya have welcomed the state government’s decision to make it mandatory for tourists to use the services of local guides while going on treks or other outdoor activities.
Talking to The Shillong Times here on Thursday, Tour Operators Association of Meghalaya (TOAM) president Banlum Blah said it was a necessary step.
“Tourist guides are essential, especially in remote or isolated areas. For example, the Hima Mawphlang does not allow visitors to enter the Sacred Groves without a local guide,” he noted.
He also pointed out that GPS often fails in isolated locations.
“There should be exemptions for sites located nearby or easily accessible, but the recent incident (of Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder) highlights the need for this rule,” he added.
Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum (MRTF) president Alan West Kharkongor also praised the decision.
He recalled suggesting such a measure when news first broke out about the missing Indore couple. “The use of tourist guides is critical, especially on trekking routes,” he said, adding that the government’s response should be applauded.
Earlier, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner and chairperson of the District Tourism Promotion Society (DTPS), RM Kurbah had issued the order, stating: “For safety reasons, tourists must now avail the services of registered guides for treks and outdoor activities. The goal is to reduce incidents such as accidents, tourists getting lost, or falling victim to crime.”

