Saturday, July 5, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Iran reveals video showing Israeli strike on Evin Prison facility in Tehran

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Tehran, July 5: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Saturday released a video capturing the aftermath of Israel’s strike on “Evin Prison’s medical facility” in Tehran, claiming that 79 people were killed in the attack. “With each passing day, new dimensions of Netanyahu’s war crimes in Tehran and other Iranian cities targeted by the Israeli regime’s aggression are displayed to the public. The video below captures the aftermath of the Israeli regime’s 23 June brutal assault on Evin Prison’s medical facility where inmates’ families &amp; friends had gathered to visit their loved ones,” Baqaei said in a post on X.

“They were trapped & burned to death under the rubble alongside a number of staffers and passersby: 79 precious lives perished as the result of Israel’s cruel war crime. No person of good conscience can remain silent in the face of such cruelties that are grave violations of international humanitarian law and blatant war crimes. This Israeli regime must be unequivocally condemned and held accountable for the flagrant atrocity crimes it perpetrated against Iranians,” the post added.

Earlier, Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, stated that an Israeli airstrike targeted the gate of Tehran’s Evin Prison, a large and heavily fortified facility where Iran reportedly detains political prisoners, journalists, academics, human rights activists, foreign nationals and others.

“In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and myself, the IDF is currently striking with unprecedented force regime targets and governmental oppression entities in the heart of Tehran, including – the Basij headquarters, Evin Prison for political prisoners and regime opponents, the “Destroy Israel” clock in Palestine Square, internal security headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards, the ideology headquarters, and additional regime targets,” Katz said in a post on X following the attack.

On the other hand, UN experts, earlier on Friday, expressed alarm over the crackdown in Iran since hostilities began on June 13, 2025 and the subsequent ceasefire. “Post-conflict situations must not be used as an opportunity to suppress dissent and increase repression,” the experts said.

They also condemned the deteriorating conditions faced by prisoners transferred from Evin Prison after Israeli attacks on its facilities. “Prisoners were reportedly moved to the Great Tehran Penitentiary and to Qarchak Prison and held in abysmal conditions. The fate and whereabouts of some prisoners remain unknown, placing them outside the protection of the law, a situation that amounts to enforced disappearances,” read a statement of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

IANS

Previous article
BSF personnel sensitised on human-elephant interaction, wildlife crime in SWKH
Next article
PM Modi begins historic Argentina visit by paying tribute to country’s liberator
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi begins historic Argentina visit by paying tribute to country’s liberator

Buenos Aires, July 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his historic visit to Argentina by paying...
Disaster

BSF personnel sensitised on human-elephant interaction, wildlife crime in SWKH

Guwahati, July 5: The Meghalaya Forest Department organised an outreach programme for the personnel of the 193rd Border...
NATIONAL

Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday

New Delhi, July 5: A day before his 90th birthday, exiled Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai...
NATIONAL

Contraband worth Rs 1.44 crore seized in Mizoram, 11 people held

Aizawl, July 5: Assam Rifles and other security forces have seized contraband worth over Rs 1.44 crore and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi begins historic Argentina visit by paying tribute to country’s liberator

INTERNATIONAL 0
Buenos Aires, July 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

BSF personnel sensitised on human-elephant interaction, wildlife crime in SWKH

Disaster 0
Guwahati, July 5: The Meghalaya Forest Department organised an...

Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 5: A day before his 90th...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi begins historic Argentina visit by paying tribute to country’s liberator

INTERNATIONAL 0
Buenos Aires, July 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

BSF personnel sensitised on human-elephant interaction, wildlife crime in SWKH

Disaster 0
Guwahati, July 5: The Meghalaya Forest Department organised an...

Dalai Lama attends ‘Long Life Prayer’ organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 5: A day before his 90th...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge