Mental health expert links Shillong honeymoon murder to ‘silent crisis’ in Indian families

In the wake of the shocking Shillong honeymoon murder case that has gripped the nation, mental health expert and MyTreya founder Punitha S R warns that such extreme violence stems from a deeper “silent crisis” plaguing Indian families- the complete breakdown of emotional communication and accountability.

Speaking exclusively to The Startup Caffe about the case where 29-year-old Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly orchestrated her husband Raja’s murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, Punitha argues that this isn’t an isolated incident of betrayal, but a symptom of systemic family dysfunction that creates “psychological time bombs.”

“She had no voice

at home”

“This particular case demonstrates what happens when someone doesn’t have a voice at home,” explains Punitha, who has over a decade of experience in psycho-social therapy and community development.

“Sonam’s actions weren’t born in a vacuum- they were the culmination of bottled-up emotions, suppressed identity, and the complete absence of healthy emotional outlets within her family structure.”

Punitha’s analysis challenges the conventional narrative of the case, suggesting that while Sonam’s actions are inexcusable, the psychological conditions that enabled such extreme behaviour were cultivated over years of family neglect and emotional abandonment.

The accountability crisis: Parents in denial

What makes Punitha’s perspective particularly striking is her unflinching critique of parental responsibility in such cases.

“The funny part is, we never acknowledge and we never realise the accountability and responsibility,” she states.

“Parents would rather say ‘not my child’ than confront the reality that their child’s mental health deteriorated under their own roof.”

She points to a disturbing pattern where families notice behavioural red flags but choose denial over intervention.

“You as an outsider sometimes catch the clue that someone’s not going in the right direction, but parents don’t want to take accountability that ‘my child is my responsibility and I have to ensure their wellbeing and mental health.’”

Beyond the headlines: A National Mental Health Emergency

For Punitha, the Shillong case represents a broader crisis affecting “practically every household” in India.

Through her work at MyTreya- a holistic wellness platform inspired by the world’s ‘Blue Zones’- she encounters countless individuals struggling with similar emotional suppression and family disconnection.

“People are becoming very violent because they don’t have healthy ways to process their emotions,” she explains.

“When someone reaches the point of orchestrating murder, it means every other psychological safety net has already failed- starting with the family.”

The MyTreya solution: Building emotional

infrastructure

Rather than treating mental health as crisis intervention, Punitha advocates for what she calls “emotional infrastructure”- proactive systems that prevent psychological breakdown before it leads to extreme behaviour.

“We help people work on the inside so they can shine outside,” she explains.

“Whether it’s counselling, legal clarity, or lifestyle modification, every solution starts with helping people look within and find their voice- the voice they never had at home.”