M’laya records highest rainfall deficit among states

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, July 5: Meghalaya – the ‘abode of the clouds’ – has suffered from the highest rainfall deficit this season in India and the situation is unlikely to change in July, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sources.

The state recorded the highest rainfall deficit, 48% less than average, among all states in the country.

The West Garo Hills district recorded the highest deficit of 79%, followed by East Khasi Hills (40% deficit). Mawsynram and Sohra (Cherrapunjee), both falling under this district, are the two wettest places on earth.

Arunachal Pradesh recorded the second highest deficit rainfall – 40% less than average. The Anjaw district received 69% less than normal rains. The state’s 80% areas are covered by lush green forests.

The South West Monsoon season covered India on June 29, nine days before the normal date of July 8.

But many areas, mostly in the Northeast, are still suffering from a lack of rainfall, said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD.

This is the third consecutive year of less-than-normal June rainfall in the Northeast, and July may be more of the same.

“The main reason for this deficit pattern of rainfall could be the southward position of the monsoon trough and the formation of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal that would support rains in central India while holding the drying trend in Northeast India,” Mohapatra explained.

The entire eastern and northeastern regions of the country are suffering from an 18.6% rainfall deficit.

Worryingly, June was also warmer than normal, especially at night, for the region with minimum temperatures being seventh highest in the country since 1901, according to the IMD.

As on July 3, one/third of the districts across the country were suffering from deficient or large deficient rainfall, according to data from the IMD.

Altogether eight states or Union Territories (UT) in the country also recorded deficient rainfall.

“Deficient rainfall” is when a region has received rainfall that is less than normal by 20-59% in a particular time period. If the rainfall shortage is between 60-99%, the region is said to be experiencing “large deficient rainfall.”

On the other hand, the countrywide rainfall was 12% in excess on July 3, with 14 states or UTs having received excess (20-59% over normal) or large excess (over 60%) rainfall.

Most of the excess and large excess regions were in the northwest of the country, with the entire region being in excess by 45.1% on July 3.

Five states or UTs had excess rainfall, while two received large excess rainfall from June 1 through July 3.

IMD had predicted on June 30 that the rainfall for the entire country could be 106% of the normal, with many central Indian states set to experience extremely heavy downpours with the possibility of floods.