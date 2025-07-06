Sunday, July 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Police, family bringing back ‘missing’ city woman from UP

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 5: A Meghalaya Police team is bringing back Janice Angel Mary Sawian, a 31-year-old woman from Nongmensong, Shillong, who was reported missing since July 1, only to be traced in Uttar Pradesh.
Reports indicate that family members, accompanied by Meghalaya Police officials, have reached Uttar Pradesh to bring her back.
Her family, after not hearing from her, lodged a missing person complaint at the Nongmensong police station.
Later, through social media platforms, the family informed that she was located on Friday morning near a railway track in Uttar Pradesh, where she was taken into custody by local police authorities.

