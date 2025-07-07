BRICS summit: India used AI to make health systems, climate efforts more effective, says PM Modi

Rio de Janeiro, July 7: India leveraged technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make health systems as well as climate efforts more effective, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Addressing the session on ‘Environment, COP30, and Global Health’ at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, PM Modi shared India’s efforts in boosting health, climate, and environment.

“India is proud to have rolled out Ayushman Bharat, the largest health coverage scheme of its kind. We’ve leveraged the power of technology to make our health systems more effective,” PM shared in a post on the social media platform X. The Prime Minister also mentioned the “vibrant traditional systems of medicine that further wellness” in the country.

PM Modi also spoke on the importance of using technology in the 21st century. “The progress and well-being of people largely depend on technology, especially Artificial Intelligence,” he said in his speech, while also stressing the need for its ethical use. “India’s approach and policy on this topic are clear: We see AI as a medium to enhance human values ​​and potential. Working on the mantra of “A.I. for All”, today we’re widely and actively using AI in sectors like agriculture, health, education, and governance in India,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi mentioned India’s efforts and commitments towards climate justice and a sustainable future. “Despite being the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India was the first country to achieve its Paris commitments ahead of schedule,” the Prime Minister said He listed numerous initiatives undertaken by India to boost the environment, such as the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (tree for Mother), International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Green Hydrogen Mission, Global Biofuels Alliance, and International Big Cats Alliance. Calling “Climate Justice” a “moral duty” for India, PM Modi emphasised the need for “technology transfer and affordable financing”, without which climate action will remain unfruitful.

PM Modi stated that “climate change and environmental protection” have been a part of India’s ancient culture, and thus a top priority. “For us, climate change is not merely an issue of energy; it is about maintaining a balance between life and nature”. Moreover, it’s linked with health as aptly revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic — a zoonotic spillover event that affected the whole world.

“The health of our people and planet is interconnected. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that viruses do not arrive with visas, nor are solutions chosen based on passports! Hence, we have to strengthen our shared efforts to make our planet healthier,” PM Modi said. He also thanked Brazil for initiating a discussion on important subjects for the future of humankind.

IANS