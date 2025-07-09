Wednesday, July 9, 2025
CM Solar Mission yet to create impact

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 8: The CM Solar Power Mission, launched in August 2023, is yet to pick up pace.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated this mission almost two years ago
“The mission is in its tendering process, and we are preparing to award some work,” an official said.
He said the roadmap entails targeting the bottom line consumers and areas where a normal grid is not possible because of terrain and other reasons. “Our target is in line with our renewable obligation,” he added.
The official said all such areas and pockets have been identified and mapped by the committees.
Giving more insights into the project, he said, “We are making district-level committees headed by the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts, and then the block level committees to monitor because somebody will get the tender and install, but we also need to monitor and check.”
The CM Solar Mission entails subsidised solar hybrid inverters and solar water heaters for all citizens, access to sustainable and environment-friendly alternatives, solar inverters from 500 VA to 40 kVA tailored to meet the energy needs of households, institutions, and businesses, integration of solar systems with the main grid through net metering, transforming homes into power sources, and reducing electricity bills.
Subsidised solar water heaters contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

