Wednesday, July 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Dy CM Dhar visits ‘volatile’ Lapangap after fresh arson

By: Bureau

Date:

JOWAI/SHILLONG, July 8: Following the recent case of arson in the volatile Lapangap village in West Jaintia Hills over unauthorised sapling plantation by authorities and people from Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Tuesday paid a visit to the village to assess the situation and to assure the locals of the government’s commitment to resolve the turmoil in Lapangap.
Lapangap has been in the news after villagers from Meghalaya uprooted sandalwood saplings planted by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on June 25 on a hillock claimed by Meghalaya.
Meghalaya officials had said that the KAAC carried out the tree plantation without authorisation after the governments of Meghalaya and Assam agreed to maintain status quo on developmental activities in Lapangap area.
“Our people are totally against the plantation drive and have uprooted all the saplings. As of now, there is no more plantation at the site,” Dhar, also the chairman of the Regional Committee for West Jaintia Hills, said.
He added that while status quo was being maintained, villagers are currently unable to access their paddy fields.
Dhar, who represents Nartiang, assured the locals of full protection, stating, “Do not be afraid; As your MLA, I will work to bring peace and ensure clear and complete border demarcation.”
He further pledged that around 40 police personnel currently stationed in the area would not be withdrawn unless requested by the village itself, and said efforts would be made to deploy more security forces if needed.
Dhar emphasised that his visit was a demonstration of the government’s concern and responsibility to ensure that indigenous communities are not harassed by others.
“Border issues are the responsibility of the state government, not the people,” he said, assuring that the government would work to resolve the matter promptly.
The DCs of both districts are expected to meet soon to address the issue, he said.
Dhar was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, JHADC Chief Executive Member Thombor Shiwat, local MDCs, government officials, village headman Deimonmi Lyngdoh, and residents.
Assam and Meghalaya have had a long-standing dispute in 12 areas along the 885-km interstate border.
In March 2022, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma resolving their border dispute in six of the 12 areas of difference in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Both Assam and Meghalaya adopted a give and take policy under which Meghalaya took control of 18.28 square km and Assam 18.51 km out of the total disputed area of 36.79 square km in these six areas.
Talks would be held later this year over the six remaining areas of differences between the two sides, which also include some of these contested areas like Block I and II. (With agency inputs)

