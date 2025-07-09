Wednesday, July 9, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

MHRC seeks report on alleged torture of youth at Sohra PS

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, July 8: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has directed the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, to submit a detailed report within three weeks on the allegation that a teenager was subjected to first-degree punishment in custody.
Mildred Jyrwa, the mother of Getwin Jyrwa, 19, had filed a complaint against the Sohra Police Station personnel.
MHRC Chairperson, Justice (retired) T Vaiphei, confirmed that the commission took cognisance of the matter after receiving the complaint on Monday.
He said the SP has been asked to submit the report by July 31, after which appropriate action will be taken.
“Based on the report, we will proceed with the appropriate course of action,” Justice Vaiphei told reporters on Tuesday.
He noted in the order that although the complaint was “not happily drafted”, the commission found a prima facie case of human rights violation. He, however, said it would be prudent to first seek a report from the SP before launching a formal inquiry.
The MHRC instructed that the SP be served with a copy of the complaint and the order within 24 hours for immediate attention.
Syiem, on Monday, instituted an inquiry into the allegations. The probe will be conducted by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Pynursla, Baialamphang Wanswett, and the report is expected by the end of the week.
According to Mildred Jyrwa’s complaint to the MHRC, she took her son to the Sohra PS on July 3 at around 9 a.m. after learning that the police were looking for him. She claimed that when she collected him later the same day, he was in a critical condition.
The severity of the injuries made her take her son to the Sohra Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to Shillong Civil Hospital for further treatment. Getwin was discharged on Monday.

Previous article
State seeks Rs 2,270 crore from Centre for power adequacy plan
Next article
Drug addiction fuels rise in petty crimes in city, says police
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Many of you can become astronauts, walk on Moon: Shubhanshu tells students at NESAC

NEW DELHI, July 8: “Many of you can become future astronauts, even walk on the Moon,” Shubhanshu Shukla...
MEGHALAYA

Keep all 18 Khasi villages in Meghalaya: Heads of Raid Nongtung urge Conrad

SHILLONG, July 8: The traditional village heads along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Ri-Bhoi, under the banner of the...
MEGHALAYA

Drug addiction fuels rise in petty crimes in city, says police

SHILLONG, July 8: There is a rise in petty crimes such as thefts and burglaries in the city,...
NATIONAL

Trade unions, farmer bodies to go on general strike today

Banking, postal and other services are likely to face disruption NEW DELHI, July 8: More than 25 crore workers...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Many of you can become astronauts, walk on Moon: Shubhanshu tells students at NESAC

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, July 8: “Many of you can become...

Keep all 18 Khasi villages in Meghalaya: Heads of Raid Nongtung urge Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 8: The traditional village heads along the...

Drug addiction fuels rise in petty crimes in city, says police

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 8: There is a rise in petty...
Load more

Popular news

Many of you can become astronauts, walk on Moon: Shubhanshu tells students at NESAC

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, July 8: “Many of you can become...

Keep all 18 Khasi villages in Meghalaya: Heads of Raid Nongtung urge Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 8: The traditional village heads along the...

Drug addiction fuels rise in petty crimes in city, says police

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 8: There is a rise in petty...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge