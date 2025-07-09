MHRC seeks report on alleged torture of youth at Sohra PS

SHILLONG, July 8: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has directed the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, to submit a detailed report within three weeks on the allegation that a teenager was subjected to first-degree punishment in custody.

Mildred Jyrwa, the mother of Getwin Jyrwa, 19, had filed a complaint against the Sohra Police Station personnel.

MHRC Chairperson, Justice (retired) T Vaiphei, confirmed that the commission took cognisance of the matter after receiving the complaint on Monday.

He said the SP has been asked to submit the report by July 31, after which appropriate action will be taken.

“Based on the report, we will proceed with the appropriate course of action,” Justice Vaiphei told reporters on Tuesday.

He noted in the order that although the complaint was “not happily drafted”, the commission found a prima facie case of human rights violation. He, however, said it would be prudent to first seek a report from the SP before launching a formal inquiry.

The MHRC instructed that the SP be served with a copy of the complaint and the order within 24 hours for immediate attention.

Syiem, on Monday, instituted an inquiry into the allegations. The probe will be conducted by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Pynursla, Baialamphang Wanswett, and the report is expected by the end of the week.

According to Mildred Jyrwa’s complaint to the MHRC, she took her son to the Sohra PS on July 3 at around 9 a.m. after learning that the police were looking for him. She claimed that when she collected him later the same day, he was in a critical condition.

The severity of the injuries made her take her son to the Sohra Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to Shillong Civil Hospital for further treatment. Getwin was discharged on Monday.