State seeks Rs 2,270 crore from Centre for power adequacy plan

SHILLONG, July 8: The Meghalaya government has sought financial support of Rs 2,270 crore from the Union Ministry of Power to implement its ambitious power adequacy plan for meeting future electricity demands and strengthening transmission infrastructure across the state.

Speaking on the state’s roadmap, Power Minister AT Mondal said Meghalaya has already drawn up a comprehensive adequacy plan, aligned with the northeastern regional targets set for 2032.

The plan includes the expansion of 220 kV and 132 kV transmission lines by an additional 1,090 circuit kilometres and a transformation capacity increase of 760 MVA. It has received approval from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Mondal recalled that he had raised the issue at the North East Power Ministers’ Conference held in Gangtok on April 26 in the presence of Union Power Minister Manohar Lal.

He had pointed out at the conference that Meghalaya added 434 circuit kilometres of high-voltage transmission lines and increased its transmission capacity by 1,130 MVA over the past five years.

The new projects, once implemented, are expected to significantly reinforce the grid and improve power reliability across the state.

However, Mondal said the execution of the next phase of the transmission plan will entail an estimated cost of around Rs 2,270 crore—an amount far beyond what the state can bear alone.

While some of the projects have already received funding through state mechanisms and the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region, financial constraints remain a serious hurdle.

The state government requested the CEA to take up the matter with the Ministry of Power and explore possibilities of financial aid under schemes similar to the ongoing North East Region Power System Improvement Project. Mondal reiterated that such assistance is vital for Meghalaya to achieve the 760 MVA capacity addition and fulfil the long-term adequacy targets.

He added that discussions with the CEA Chairman also included requests for faster clearances for pending power projects, and the Chairman assured to extend support wherever possible.

The adequacy plan is seen as central to Meghalaya’s goal of overcoming power shortages, modernising its grid, and ensuring reliable electricity to even the remotest corners.

The minister also emphasised the need for a dedicated 132 kV transmission line to connect areas on the Bangladesh border, particularly towns like Baghmara, to the state’s main power grid.

The line would improve power reliability and serve strategic purposes, especially in case of unforeseen emergencies along the international border, he said.

He said the existing 33 kV lines pass through ecologically sensitive zones, making maintenance and regulatory clearances challenging.

A dedicated 132 kV line would bypass these obstacles, allowing for a more stable and secure power supply to frontier areas, Mondal said, adding that the government has secured land for a 132 kV substation at Nongpoh, which is expected to resolve transmission-related issues and improve supply consistency for residents in Ri-Bhoi district.

He said the government plans to bring similar high-capacity lines to South West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills districts, including areas like Mawkyrwat and adjoining towns.