5 cops suspended for alleged custodial torture of youth

SHILLONG, July 9: Five police personnel from Sohra police station, including one Sub-Inspector and four Unarmed Branch (UB) constables, have been placed under suspension following allegations of custodial torture of a youth accused of public obscenity and assault.

The action was taken based on a departmental inquiry report submitted on Wednesday. A criminal case has also been registered against the five police personnel.

The incident traces back to a written FIR lodged on July 1 by the Rangbah Shnong of Mawkisyiem, Sohra, reporting that Getwin Jyrwa, 19, of Mawkisyiem had assaulted an individual on June 28. The complaint alleged that Jyrwa used abusive language, threatened the victim and his clan, and publicly exposed his private parts while issuing explicit threats.

Sohra Police registered a case and attempted to apprehend the accused at his residence on July 2, but he fled before their arrival.

His mother, Mildred Jyrwa, brought him to Sohra police station the next day. On July 7, Mildred submitted a written complaint alleging that her son had suffered bodily injuries while in police custody.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem had directed SDPO Pynursla, Baialamphang Wanswett to conduct an inquiry, based on which disciplinary action was immediately taken against the accused personnel. To ensure impartiality, an Inspector-level officer from another police station has been assigned to investigate the matter.