Conrad reviews devp work in constituencies held by NPP legislators

SHILLONG, July 9: National People’s Party (NPP) national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday held a comprehensive review of ongoing development schemes in the constituencies represented by party legislators.

The exercise is seen as part of a broader mid-term performance assessment of the government’s delivery on the ground.

The Chief Minister instructed all party MLAs to undertake constituency-level reviews to evaluate the status of implementation over the past two and a half years and ensure accountability at the grassroots.

During the meeting, individual presentations were made by NPP MLAs, showcasing the progress and challenges of developmental projects under their jurisdiction.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior NPP leader Sniawbhalang Dhar confirmed the discussions were focused on development and mentioned a similar review session for NPP MLAs from Jaintia Hills.

The review meeting may reflect a routine administrative check but also signals the party’s attempt to tighten governance and delivery ahead of political milestones.