Thursday, July 10, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Conrad reviews devp work in constituencies held by NPP legislators

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, July 9: National People’s Party (NPP) national president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday held a comprehensive review of ongoing development schemes in the constituencies represented by party legislators.
The exercise is seen as part of a broader mid-term performance assessment of the government’s delivery on the ground.
The Chief Minister instructed all party MLAs to undertake constituency-level reviews to evaluate the status of implementation over the past two and a half years and ensure accountability at the grassroots.
During the meeting, individual presentations were made by NPP MLAs, showcasing the progress and challenges of developmental projects under their jurisdiction.
Deputy Chief Minister and senior NPP leader Sniawbhalang Dhar confirmed the discussions were focused on development and mentioned a similar review session for NPP MLAs from Jaintia Hills.
The review meeting may reflect a routine administrative check but also signals the party’s attempt to tighten governance and delivery ahead of political milestones.

Previous article
5 cops suspended for alleged custodial torture of youth
Next article
FM to pay 4-day visit to state from today
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

An oil tanker hangs precariously as rescuers and locals look for survivors after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of...

MEGHALAYA

FM to pay 4-day visit to state from today

Sitharaman to inaugurate Shillong’s first modern shopping mall in Polo SHILLONG, July 9: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who...
MEGHALAYA

5 cops suspended for alleged custodial torture of youth

SHILLONG, July 9: Five police personnel from Sohra police station, including one Sub-Inspector and four Unarmed Branch (UB)...
MEGHALAYA

Rising cases of crimes against women, children concerns MSCW

SHILLONG, July 9: The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Wednesday expressed deep concerns over the rising...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

An oil tanker hangs precariously as rescuers and locals look for survivors after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of...

NATIONAL 0

FM to pay 4-day visit to state from today

MEGHALAYA 0
Sitharaman to inaugurate Shillong’s first modern shopping mall in...

5 cops suspended for alleged custodial torture of youth

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 9: Five police personnel from Sohra police...
Load more

Popular news

An oil tanker hangs precariously as rescuers and locals look for survivors after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of...

NATIONAL 0

FM to pay 4-day visit to state from today

MEGHALAYA 0
Sitharaman to inaugurate Shillong’s first modern shopping mall in...

5 cops suspended for alleged custodial torture of youth

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 9: Five police personnel from Sohra police...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge