Thursday, July 10, 2025
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Braving the storm: Indian Army brings hope to flood-hit Northeast under ‘Operation Jal Rahat 2’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 10: As relentless rains lashed the Northeast, swallowing homes and marooning thousands, the Indian Army has launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations under ‘Operation Jal Rahat 2’, with coordinated deployment across Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

On 10 July, the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur formally requisitioned assistance from the Indian Army to provide immediate flood relief in Singrijan Colony, one of the worst-hit areas. The Army swiftly responded with the deployment of an Engineer Task Force (ETF) team. While a verbal de-requisition was received later in the day, the Army remains on standby with resources mobilised through the Flood Relief Control Centre at HQ IGAR (N).

In Upper Assam, the Dhansiri River in Golaghat district has breached danger levels. Although water levels are now receding, the Indian Army continues to monitor the situation closely and is ready to intervene, should the need arise.

In Manipur, the Nambol River flowing through Imphal West and Bishnupur districts has also surpassed danger levels. While floodwaters are beginning to recede, the Army remains actively engaged in relief operations in coordination with civil authorities.

As of today, the Indian Army has deployed 40 Relief Columns (24 Main + 16 Reserve) across the region. Similarly, the Indian Army has rescued 3,820 people, distributed over 1,300 food packets, supplied more than 15,000 water bottles and over 2,000 individuals have received medical aid.

For the Indian Army these are not merely statistics – the main mission lies in rescuing the flood affected countrymen and women and bringing smiles to their faces. The timely intervention by the Indian Army has proved to be a catalyst in saving the people whose lives have been impacted by these relentless rains, proving that the Army’s role is not just limited to safeguarding the borders but also in rescuing citizens during any such crisis.

Through timely intervention, rapid mobilisation, and seamless coordination with civil authorities, the Army continues to provide life-saving support and essential relief to the affected population across the Northeast.

IANS

Previous article
LoP Gandhi to address key issues concerning farmers, tribals, women during Odisha visit
Next article
How Army became lifeline for flood-hit villages in Himachal Pradesh
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

No power-sharing, I am CM for full term: CM Siddaramaiah in Delhi amid leadership row

Bengaluru, July 10:  Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted that he will serve a full five-year term and...
NATIONAL

SIR issue goes at the very roots of democracy, remarks SC

New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court on Thursday orally observed that the clutch of petitions challenging the...
NATIONAL

World-famous Shravani Mela begins in Deoghar, lakhs of Kanwariyas embark on 108 km pilgrimag

Deoghar, July 10: The world-renowned Shravani Mela commenced on Thursday at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand, with...
NATIONAL

How Army became lifeline for flood-hit villages in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, July 10: In the mist-covered hills of Himachal Pradesh, where nature’s beauty can turn treacherous in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No power-sharing, I am CM for full term: CM Siddaramaiah in Delhi amid leadership row

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 10:  Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted...

SIR issue goes at the very roots of democracy, remarks SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

World-famous Shravani Mela begins in Deoghar, lakhs of Kanwariyas embark on 108 km pilgrimag

NATIONAL 0
Deoghar, July 10: The world-renowned Shravani Mela commenced on...
Load more

Popular news

No power-sharing, I am CM for full term: CM Siddaramaiah in Delhi amid leadership row

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 10:  Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted...

SIR issue goes at the very roots of democracy, remarks SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 10: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

World-famous Shravani Mela begins in Deoghar, lakhs of Kanwariyas embark on 108 km pilgrimag

NATIONAL 0
Deoghar, July 10: The world-renowned Shravani Mela commenced on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge