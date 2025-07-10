Thursday, July 10, 2025
FM to pay 4-day visit to state from today

Sitharaman to inaugurate Shillong’s first modern shopping mall in Polo

SHILLONG, July 9: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will arrive here on a four-day visit, will inaugurate Shillong’s first modern shopping mall at Polo at 3 pm on Thursday.
The Polo Shopping Complex was built under the Shillong Smart City Project.
Constructed by Badri Rai Company at a cost of Rs 85 crore, the mall boasts a total built-up area of 1.5 lakh square feet. The six-storey structure will house 90 shops and offer mechanised car parking facilities.
Among its features are 12 escalators, five lifts, a food court, EV charging stations, office spaces on the fifth and sixth floors, and a dedicated kids’ zone.
The shopping complex is expected to provide Shillong residents with a high-quality shopping experience, making it a significant addition to the city’s retail landscape.
The shopping mall inauguration will be followed by an interaction under the Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS) in Shillong.
On Friday, the Finance Minister will inaugurate the Northeast Conclave and lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) campus at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will grace the occasion as guest of honour.
Sitharaman will also visit the Shillong Tech Park at Umsawli and also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing farmers and entrepreneurs at the LARITI International Centre, Shillong.
During her visit, the Union minister is set to attend a series of programmes and visit various stakeholder groups to review development initiatives and interact with beneficiaries across sectors.
She will engage in an interaction with industry stakeholders at the Courtyard Marriott on Saturday. The day will also include an interaction with women self-help groups, Lakhpati Didis, and farmer-producer organisations at Laitkynsew village.
Additionally, Sitharaman will interact with beneficiaries of the Payment for Ecosystem Services Program at Siej village.
Her visit is set to conclude with a public programme at Sohbar village, one of the 96 “vibrant villages”. On the final day, on Sunday, she will visit Ramakrishna Ashram School at Sohra.

