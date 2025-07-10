World Cup dream is alive, it’s our next target: Sweety Devi

New Delhi, July 9: The objective of qualifying for the Women’s Asian Cup achieved, the Indian women’s football team is now realistic about making the FIFA World Cup in near future, with senior player Ngangbam Sweety Devi earmarking it as their “next target.”

India beat hosts Thailand 2-1 in the fourth and final Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers Group B match at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium last Saturday to qualify for next year’s main event.

Sangita Basfore scored a brace to hand India a memorable win which helped them qualify for the tournament after 22 years.

“Honestly, it’s still hard to express,” said centre-back Sweety Devi, who also captained the side on that memorable evening.

“There were so many mixed emotions. It didn’t even feel real. We kept reassuring each other, ‘Yes, it has happened, we’ve actually done it.’ That feeling. it’s indescribable. Anyone who supports women’s football or is part of it would understand what it feels like to qualify.”

The stakes were high as the Women’s Asian Cup is also the path to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

After the outpouring of emotions, hugs and tears, coach Crispin Chettri gathered everyone in a huddle and asked them to stay focussed on the next goal.

“The top of the mountain is the bottom of another mountain. We must continue to learn and grow as a team. We’ve made it to the Asian Cup. Our next target is the World Cup. We have to keep dreaming,” Chettri said.

These women’s dreams have taken a few hits in the past, none as heartbreaking as the withdrawal from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, hosted by India, due to a COVID outbreak in the camp.

The Blue Tigresses had only played one game, a 0-0 draw with Iran, and were theoretically only three matches away from qualifying for the World Cup before their dreams were shattered.

“I still get flashbacks from that. The regret lingered,” Sangita Basfore had said nine days before scoring both goals against Thailand, which will give India another shot at making the world stage.

Sweety added, “It feels really relieving. Last time, when India hosted the tournament, we couldn’t play because of COVID. But this time, we played all our matches well, we went through everything, and we qualified.

“We’ve done it after 23 years. The World Cup dream is alive.”

Chettri rotated captains during the Qualifiers, announcing it during the matchday morning team meeting and formally handing the armband in the dressing room.

Sweety was the captain against Mongolia, Sangita got the armband against Timor-Leste, and Sanju had the opportunity to lead the team against Iraq.

The ‘leaders’ may alternate, but for Sweety, this success is about the entire team, not just those on the pitch, but those off it too, including the coaches and support staff.

“It’s always a proud moment to be a captain, but this is about the whole team. It’s not just me. I only have the armband, and the team has given me that responsibility. But the contribution is equal,” Sweety said.

“Each and every player, every staff member, and everyone has played a role. So this success belongs to the whole team and the whole nation.”

India will know their opponents at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 after the draw is conducted on July 29.

Twelve teams will be split into three groups of four each. India are placed in Pot 4 and will be drawn against either Australia, Japan or DPR Korea from Pot 1, China, Korea Republic or Vietnam from Pot 2, and Philippines, Chinese Taipei or Uzbekistan from Pot 3.

The top two teams from each group and the two best runners-up will go through to the quarterfinals. The four quarterfinal winners will qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027.

The losing quarter-finalists will contest the play-offs for the two remaining direct spots allocated to the AFC for the World Cup. The two play-off losers will have another chance of qualifying for Brazil via the inter-confederation play-offs. (PTI)