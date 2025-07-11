M’laya Swimming Association to host selection trials

Shillong, July 10: The Meghalaya Swimming Association is set to organise selection trials for the upcoming 41st Sub Junior National Championship 2025 and the 51st Junior National Championship 2025. The trials will be held at the Crinoline Swimming Pool in Shillong on July 17, 2025, starting from 10:00 AM.

The trials will cater to participants in both sub-junior and junior categories. For the Sub Junior category (Group III), the competition is open to boys and girls aged between 11 and 12 years — those born in 2013 and 2014. In the Junior category, athletes are divided into two groups: Group I includes boys and girls aged 15 to 17 years (born in 2008, 2009, or 2010), while Group II is for those aged 13 to 14 years (born in 2011 or 2012).All participating swimmers are required to produce their birth certificates for age verification during registration.The events for Junior Groups I and II will include the following races for both boys and girls: 50m and 100m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 50m and 100m Breaststroke, and 50m and 100m Butterfly Stroke. For Sub Junior Group III, the events include 50m races in Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Butterfly Stroke.Spot registration for the trials will begin at 8:30 AM at the venue.For further details, interested participants may contact any of the following numbers: 9862571179, 9402195891, 9436105362, 9436102104, 9862011211, 9774074974, or 7005251678.