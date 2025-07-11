Olivia Dkhar shines at nat’l arm wrestling c’ship

JOWAI, July 10: Olivia Dkhar, a rising arm wrestling talent from Khahnar village in East Jaintia Hills District, has brought honour to Meghalaya by clinching medals at the prestigious National Arm Wrestling and Para Arm Wrestling Championship 2025, held in Kerala and organised by the Kerala Arm Wrestling Association.

On her return to the state on July 9, Olivia was welcomed as a champion, having won two gold medals in the Youth category and a silver medal in the Senior category at the national-level event.

In a statement to the media, Olivia shared that this competition marked her debut on the national stage and she was thrilled to have secured podium finishes across both age groups. Adding to her achievements, she revealed that she has now been selected to represent India at the international level in Bulgaria.

As if that wasn’t enough, Olivia received news while still en route to Meghalaya that she has been chosen to participate in the upcoming Pro Panja League (PPL), scheduled to take place on August 5, 2025.

To celebrate her success, members of the Dkhar Clan and the Jaiñtia Arm Wrestling Association gathered to felicitate Olivia. Among those who welcomed her were Besterwell Dkhar, General Secretary of the Dkhar Clan East Jaintia Hills District Unit, Vice President Shaniah Skem Dkhar, and several other family members and well-wishers.