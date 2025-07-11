Friday, July 11, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Olivia Dkhar shines at nat’l arm wrestling c’ship

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

JOWAI, July 10: Olivia Dkhar, a rising arm wrestling talent from Khahnar village in East Jaintia Hills District, has brought honour to Meghalaya by clinching medals at the prestigious National Arm Wrestling and Para Arm Wrestling Championship 2025, held in Kerala and organised by the Kerala Arm Wrestling Association.
On her return to the state on July 9, Olivia was welcomed as a champion, having won two gold medals in the Youth category and a silver medal in the Senior category at the national-level event.
In a statement to the media, Olivia shared that this competition marked her debut on the national stage and she was thrilled to have secured podium finishes across both age groups. Adding to her achievements, she revealed that she has now been selected to represent India at the international level in Bulgaria.
As if that wasn’t enough, Olivia received news while still en route to Meghalaya that she has been chosen to participate in the upcoming Pro Panja League (PPL), scheduled to take place on August 5, 2025.
To celebrate her success, members of the Dkhar Clan and the Jaiñtia Arm Wrestling Association gathered to felicitate Olivia. Among those who welcomed her were Besterwell Dkhar, General Secretary of the Dkhar Clan East Jaintia Hills District Unit, Vice President Shaniah Skem Dkhar, and several other family members and well-wishers.

Previous article
India men’s football team drops to lowest FIFA ranking in 9 years
Next article
M’laya Swimming Association to host selection trials
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Djokovic one step closer to title

London, July 10: Novak Djokovic’s search for his personal Holy Grail – a 25th Grand Slam title and...
SPORTS

After routing Real Madrid, PSG eye Chelsea and historic quadruple

East Rutherford, July 10: Wearing their blue, red and white jerseys, Paris Saint-Germain supporters were surrounded by white...
SPORTS

Belinda Bencic storms into semis

London, July 9: Returning to the circuit after the birth of her child, Belinda Bencic continued with her...
SPORTS

Asia Cup in doubt after India, Lanka refuse to attend ACC meeting

Mumbai, July 10: The Asia Cup cricket tournament plunged into further doubt and chaos after India and Sri...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Djokovic one step closer to title

SPORTS 0
London, July 10: Novak Djokovic’s search for his personal...

After routing Real Madrid, PSG eye Chelsea and historic quadruple

SPORTS 0
East Rutherford, July 10: Wearing their blue, red and...

Belinda Bencic storms into semis

SPORTS 0
London, July 9: Returning to the circuit after the...
Load more

Popular news

Djokovic one step closer to title

SPORTS 0
London, July 10: Novak Djokovic’s search for his personal...

After routing Real Madrid, PSG eye Chelsea and historic quadruple

SPORTS 0
East Rutherford, July 10: Wearing their blue, red and...

Belinda Bencic storms into semis

SPORTS 0
London, July 9: Returning to the circuit after the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge