FM: 92 border villages in state to get strategic makeover

SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said 92 border villages in Meghalaya have been identified for inclusion under Phase II of the Vibrant Villages Programme, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to creating “safe, secured and vibrant land borders.”

Addressing a press conference, she explained that the first phase of the programme focused on border villages located along the western frontier near Pakistan.

She said the initiative aims to bring comprehensive development to border villages by ensuring the availability of essential infrastructure and services.

“As part of the programme, we are prioritising the development of villages by providing all basic amenities,” she said.

“In the second phase, 92 villages in Meghalaya have been included. This phase focuses on the villages near the borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Tibet, China, Nepal, and other neighbouring regions,” she added.

The Finance Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of redefining these villages—not as the last villages along the border, but as the first villages when people enter India.

She said the objective is to achieve full saturation in these areas by ensuring access to good roads, safe drinking water, primary healthcare, quality education, skill development, housing, sanitation etc.

“These 92 villages are not just remote settlements—they are now being seen as India’s gateways,” she said, noting that she would be visiting some of these areas during her tour of the border region.

“The Vibrant Villages Programme now adopts a more holistic approach, targeting the comprehensive development of all border villages,” Sitharaman said.

She emphasised that the focus is not only on physical infrastructure such as roads and telecom connectivity, but also on improving livelihood opportunities for the communities living in these regions.

Highlighting the need to enhance indicators such as education and employment, she said, “The programme has broadened its scope to address the core needs of people living in border areas.”

Call for shared logistics hub

Sitharaman proposed the creation of shared logistics hubs to enhance the movement of goods from the states in the Northeast to national and global markets.

“In terms of quality, standardisation, and market readiness, we’ve reached a critical threshold. But logistical gaps threaten to undermine these achievements. We must tackle this challenge collectively,” she said while inaugurating the two-day Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) North East Conclave 2025, themed “Ideation to Incorporation,” at IIM Shillong.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to inclusive growth and integration of the Northeast in the India@2047 vision, she emphasized that development must go beyond infrastructure. “It must be a holistic, values-driven process that empowers local communities,” she said.

Highlighting the purpose of the conclave, she explained that the event embodies the government’s goal of supporting young entrepreneurs from the inception of an idea through to its execution. “Startups from the Northeast are aligning with global trends, and our policy framework must support and sustain their growth,” she stressed.

Sitharaman praised the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the state government for their collaborative efforts in advancing this initiative.

She further underscored the strategic importance of the region in national development, invoking the Prime Minister’s “Ashta Lakshmi” vision that celebrates the Northeast’s natural beauty, cultural richness and human capital.

“The values of this region—its sincerity, warmth, and deep-rooted traditions—are increasingly relevant in today’s economy,” she noted.

While appreciating digital initiatives such as GeM and ONDC for enabling local products to reach wider markets, Sitharaman pointed out that physical infrastructure remains a challenge. “Digital visibility is important, but without robust logistics—aggregation, warehousing, and transportation—products can’t reach their intended destinations,” she said.

Referring to the IICA regional campus, she said, “This is not just an academic centre, but a testament to the government’s faith in the region’s potential.”

The conclave brought together stakeholders from government, industry, academia, and the start-up ecosystem to discuss key issues including compliance, financing, branding, digital platforms, and logistics.

Earlier, Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for IICA’s first regional campus at Umsawli, Shillong. This marks a historic milestone—not just for Meghalaya but for the entire Northeast—as it becomes the first region in the country to host a regional branch of the institute under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Calling it a “remarkable day for the Northeast,” Sitharaman said the move reflects a shift from decades of neglect to a new era of focused investment and institutional support. “This permanent campus will anchor entrepreneurship, good governance, and responsible business practices,” she said.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma described the IICA campus as a pivotal development. “Its true value lies not in its physical structure but in the impact that it creates,” he remarked.

He emphasised that the institute must become more than just a training center. “It should evolve into a hub for global partnerships, engagement with central ministries, and nurturing of professionals with a world-class outlook.”

Urging stakeholders to maximise the institute’s potential, he added, “The foundation is laid. The opportunity is here. Now it’s our responsibility to turn this into a beacon of excellence—not just for the Northeast, but for the entire nation.”

To support capacity building, compliance, incubation, and regional collaboration, IICA signed seven strategic MoUs with key institutions: Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute, IIM Shillong, Software Technology Parks of India, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, and National Law University & Judicial Academy, Assam.