Sitharaman lays base for projects worth Rs 1,400 cr

SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday virtually laid the foundation for several key projects worth Rs 1,400 crore from the Lariti auditorium in Mawkasiang, New Shillong Township.

The projects are aimed at accelerating infrastructure, economic growth and social welfare in Meghalaya.

They include the redevelopment of Umiam Lake into a world-class sustainable tourism destination at an estimated cost of Rs 99.99 crore, alongside the development of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) Infrastructure at Mawkhanu, also under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), with a project cost of Rs 99.27 crore.

Additionally, Sitharaman laid the foundation for Mawkhanu Football Stadium, which will be India’s largest dedicated football venue with a capacity of 40,000 seats, and a state-of-the-art academy worth Rs 732 crore.

She also laid the foundation for Rs 132 crore Working Women’s Hostels in Shillong, Jowai, Byrnihat and Tura, aimed at fostering women’s workforce participation.

Another project is the office-cum-residential complex for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) at Umsawli, New Shillong. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs 256.23 crore.

Sitharaman also laid the foundation for the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Northeast Regional Campus at Mawkhanu, New Shillong Township. It will be constructed under the Prime Minister’s DevINE Scheme with a cost of Rs 100.95 crore.

She virtually inaugurated 75 digital libraries in remote areas, a project valued at Rs 162 crore and aimed at enhancing digital access for rural youth.

Addressing the gathering, she highlighted the Centre’s commitment to institutional development in the Northeast. “The foundation stone for the redevelopment of Umiam Lake under the SASCI scheme marks a major capital investment for Meghalaya. It reflects the Prime Minister’s vision to help states build long-term assets,” the Minister said.

She praised Meghalaya for fully utilising the opportunities under the SASCI scheme.

Launched in 2021, the scheme is funding several key projects, including the Umiam Lake redevelopment, MICE infrastructure, the proposed Mawkhanu Football Stadium, Working Women’s Hostels in Shillong, and 75 digital libraries, she said.

She further highlighted the setting up of new institutions in the region.

“The CBIC office-cum-residential complex in New Shillong is funded by the central government. The IICA Northeast Regional Campus here is the first such campus outside Delhi, with an investment of Rs 100 crore. This shows that the Centre’s focus on the Northeast is not temporary but long-term.”

She said these programmes are designed to support small entrepreneurs so that no one feels left behind.

“Distributing cheques today is part of our effort to empower people in remote areas. The Prime Minister has always stressed understanding people’s needs. The principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is being realised on the ground, benefiting ordinary citizens,” Sitharaman said.

In his speech, Chief Minster Conrad K Sangma said the state government has been able to capitalize on the funds of all major centrally-sponsored schemes.

“Even in terms of the externally-aided projects, Meghalaya has been able to leverage on a large number of projects that are happening today in the state which have greatly impacted the overall development scenario,” Sangma stated.

Expressing gratitude to Centre for SASCI, he said Meghalaya’s capital expenditure has risen from Rs 1,400 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

“These are all examples of how the Government of India today is supporting the northeastern states. This is a major shift in the mindset, attention, focus and care given to the region,” he said.

The Chief Minister said there are challenges and a lot more needs to be done but assured the people of the state and the Centre that things are moving in the right direction. He said Meghalaya will continue to work hard to achieve its goals, targets and aspirations for growth, prosperity and development of the state and the region.

During the event, cheques were distributed to beneficiaries under flagship schemes such as PM MUDRA Yojana, PM SVANidhi, and NPS Vatsalya.

Sitharaman flagged off the export of Meghalaya pineapples to Dubai. Currently on a four-day visit to the state, she is scheduled to engage with SHGs, FPOs, and “lakhpati didis” in Sohra on Saturday and visit the vibrant village of Sohbar.

She will stay overnight in Sohra and meet with the management of the Ramakrishna Mission School on Sunday before returning to Delhi.