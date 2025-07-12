FM eulogises traditional Khasi wisdom

SHILLONG, July 11: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was all praise for the traditional wisdom of the Khasi people, stating that their five guiding principles offer invaluable insights for modern development, especially in the context of global conversations on sustainability.

These principles, which include Ka Tip Briew Tip Blei, Kamai ia ka Hok, Ka Tip Kur Tip Kha, Ka Bhalang Ka Imlang, and Mei-Ramew – Ki Ryngkew Ki Basa, reflect a profound understanding of humanity, ethics, community, the common good, and environmental stewardship, she said.

Sitharaman stressed that integrating these values into policymaking is crucial for building systems that respect people, communities, and the environment.

The Khasi people believe that the environment must be left as pristine as it was inherited for future generations, and this consciousness and integrity must guide national and global efforts, she said.

Admitting some initial hesitation, Sitharaman said she felt compelled to share how deeply these teachings have inspired her.

“I may be taking a risk in this translation, but I value these principles immensely. They are in harmony with what India and the world are striving for,” she said, addressing the gathering of dignitaries and commoners.

Elaborating on the values, the Union Minister said that Ka Tip Briew Tip Blei (to know man is to know God) underscores a human-centric approach, reminding policymakers to see divinity in humanity.

“This value makes every initiative more meaningful,” she said.

On Kamai ia ka Hok (earn righteousness), she said that this speaks about of ethical livelihoods and integrity in business.

“Good business must be grounded in righteousness. Corporate governance should reflect these ideals,” Sitharaman stressed.

She said that Ka Tip Kur Tip Kha (respect for kinship and community) highlights the importance of social responsibility.

“Global capitalism must be tempered by local values and humanism. This isn’t about rejecting globalisation, but making it inclusive,” she said.

She then referred to “Ka Bhalang Ka Imlang (the common good) which emphasizes sustainability and shared prosperity.

“No business can succeed in a society that fails. What benefits one must not harm another,” she asserted.

Finally on Mei-Ramew – Ki Ryngkew Ki Basa (reverence for nature and sacred spaces), she stressed on the need to reinforces the need for environmental consciousness.

Sharing her recent road trip from Guwahati to Shillong, she said, “The clean air, green hills, and sacred relationship with nature here are deeply inspiring. Business and development must respect this ethos.”

Sitharaman reflected on Meghalaya’s natural gifts—its clean water, lush landscapes, and fresh air—and described the state as “fortunate.”

“Every time I drink water here, I feel it truly quenches my thirst,” she said.

The Minister added that these Khasi values are not just cultural treasures but essential tools for addressing today’s economic, environmental, and social challenges.

“They offer timeless guidance, deeply aligned with modern policy frameworks and global goals,” she said.