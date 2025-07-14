Monday, July 14, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Congress slams BJP over Odisha self immolation case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 13: The Congress on Sunday termed as a “national tragedy” a woman student of a college in Odisha’s Balasore district allegedly setting herself on fire over alleged sexual harassment, and said women across India feel unsafe especially because of the ruling party’s tendency to stand with the accused instead of the victim.
A woman student of a college in Odisha’s Balasore district, who had lodged a sexual harassment complaint against a teacher, on Saturday allegedly set herself on fire on the institute’s campus, police said. Another male student, who attempted to save her, also suffered injuries, and both were rushed to the district headquarters hospital here.
Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said it is a “national tragedy” that a young woman in Odisha was forced to set herself on fire after facing relentless sexual harassment by her college’s Head of the Department.
“She pleaded for help – informally to the Principal, formally to the Internal Complaints Committee, and publicly to the CM and Education Minister on social media. Yet, her complaints went unheard,” Khera said on X.
A BJP MP had demanded the HoD’s suspension, but even he was brushed aside by the college principal, the Congress leader claimed.
“As such, it is safe to call the Double Engine Sarkar a cruel joke. Because it does not even empower a local MP from the ruling party enough to prevail over a college Principal in a matter so crucial and sensitive,” he said.
“This is institutional apathy, but even more, it is criminal complicity. The culprit, HoD, must face the law for driving a woman to self-immolation, but the Principal and the ICC must also be held accountable – not merely for negligence, but for abetment,” Khera said.
Notably, the victim was an ABVP office bearer in a BJP-ruled state, he said.
If this is the fate of their own, what can ordinary women – with no access to networks of power – in Odisha, and beyond, possibly expect, he asked.
“Let this be a wake-up call for all Modi bhakts. ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is only a media spectacle. In their daily lives, women across India feel unsafe – especially because of the ruling party’s tendency to stand with the accused instead of the victim, to shield the rapists instead of the raped,” Khera said.
“We must, therefore, ask ourselves: Is this the India we want to build for our women?” he said. (PTI)

Previous article
Blatantly undemocratic: CM Omar slams ‘house arrests’
Next article
Sexually abused girl self immolates; remains critical
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 14: A class 5 student of BC girls’ residential school allegedly died by suicide by jumping...
NATIONAL

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs’ Day row

Srinagar, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former CM Dr Farooq Abdullah, and some ministers...
NATIONAL

Lightning strikes kill nine in Bihar, IMD issues alert

Patna, July 14: At least nine people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across Bihar in the...
NATIONAL

First time in India, ex-CJIs, CMs, Speakers appear before JPC on ONOE: PP Chaudhary

Jaipur, July 14: For the first time in independent India, senior constitutional authorities, including former Chief Justices of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 14: A class 5 student of BC...

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs’ Day row

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar...

Lightning strikes kill nine in Bihar, IMD issues alert

NATIONAL 0
Patna, July 14: At least nine people lost their...
Load more

Popular news

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 14: A class 5 student of BC...

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs’ Day row

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar...

Lightning strikes kill nine in Bihar, IMD issues alert

NATIONAL 0
Patna, July 14: At least nine people lost their...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge