Sexually abused girl self immolates; remains critical

Bhubaneswar, July 13: The health condition of a 20-year-old college student, who immolated herself over an alleged sexual harassment incident in Odisha’s Balasore district, remained critical, with doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar starting her dialysis as part of the initiation of renal replacement therapy, a treating medical practitioner said.

The second-year student of the integrated B Ed programme at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had on Saturday set herself on fire, demanding action against a teacher who had allegedly sexually assaulted and mentally harassed her.

Dialysis commenced following consultation with experts from AIIMS Delhi, said Dr Sanjay Giri, Additional Professor and HoD, Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Dr Giri said that the hospital authorities have informed the patient’s family about her health condition.

“About 95 per cent of the victim’s body has suffered severe burn injuries. Her kidneys and lungs are also affected. She is currently on critical care support,” AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas told reporters here on Sunday.

The woman was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Saturday and hospital authorities said that the next 48 hours are vital and the victim is not showing any sign of improvement.

Stating that doctors of multiple departments were engaged in the treatment of the student, Biswas said that her entire body has been burned except for some patches on her face.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the hospital.

“The condition of the student remains critical. She is being provided treatment akin to that available in AIIMS, Delhi. A medical team has been formed. The government will consider airlifting the patient after her condition stabilises,” Majhi told reporters.

Hospital sources said that apart from doctors of the burn department, experts of critical care, surgery, nephrology, and pulmonology are monitoring her health condition round-the-clock.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has constituted a 10-member expert committee comprising doctors from anesthesia, pulmonary medicine, burn, nephrology and other departments.

“The committee can co-opt any other faculty member of any other critical department as and when required,” an office order said.

Following the self-immolation, the Odisha government on Saturday placed the college principal under suspension as he “failed” to perform his duties in the capacity of principal of the college, an order issued by the Higher Education Department said. Balasore district police arrested the accused teacher, Samira Kumar Sahu, on Saturday. (PTI)