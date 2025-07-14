Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad scuffle with police personnel during a protest march against the Jammu and Kashmir government’s
decision to make Urdu a compulsory subject in the Naib Tehsildar
recruitment examination, in Jammu, on Sunday. (PTI)
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad scuffle with police personnel during a protest march against the Jammu and Kashmir government’s decision to make Urdu a compulsory subject in the Naib Tehsildar recruitment examination, in Jammu
Date:
Share post:
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad scuffle with police personnel during a protest march against the Jammu and Kashmir government’s