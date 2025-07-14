Monday, July 14, 2025
NATIONAL

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad scuffle with police personnel during a protest march against the Jammu and Kashmir government’s decision to make Urdu a compulsory subject in the Naib Tehsildar recruitment examination, in Jammu

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad scuffle with police personnel during a protest march against the Jammu and Kashmir government’s
decision to make Urdu a compulsory subject in the Naib Tehsildar
recruitment examination, in Jammu, on Sunday. (PTI)

Related articles

NATIONAL

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 14: A class 5 student of BC girls’ residential school allegedly died by suicide by jumping...
NATIONAL

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs’ Day row

Srinagar, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former CM Dr Farooq Abdullah, and some ministers...
NATIONAL

Lightning strikes kill nine in Bihar, IMD issues alert

Patna, July 14: At least nine people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across Bihar in the...
NATIONAL

First time in India, ex-CJIs, CMs, Speakers appear before JPC on ONOE: PP Chaudhary

Jaipur, July 14: For the first time in independent India, senior constitutional authorities, including former Chief Justices of...

