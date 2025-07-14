Shiv Sena workers thrash man over ‘anti-Marathi’ remarks

Palghar, July 13: A video showing an autorickshaw driver being beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for ‘anti-Marathi’ remarks has gone viral on social media, further fuelling controversy over the language issue in the state.

Police on Sunday said they have seen the video but not received any formal complaint in the matter so far, hence no case has been registered as of now.

A local functionary of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the autorickshaw driver was taught a befitting lesson and asserted that anyone insulting the Marathi language and the state will be given a reply in the “true Shiv Sena style”.

The autorickshaw driver, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Marathi language, Maharashtra and Marathi icons. Its clip had also earlier surfaced on social media, drawing sharp reactions online and from local political groups.

Sources said the driver’s anti-Marathi rant was triggered by an argument with a scooter rider with regards to overtaking four days ago. When the scooter rider insisted that he speak in Marathi, the autorickshaw driver refused claiming he would only speak in Hindi or Bhojpuri.

The video clip was recorded by bystanders, they added.

In the new video of the confrontation which took place on Saturday, the auto-rickshaw driver is seen being slapped allegedly by a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, including women, on a busy road near Virar railway station.

He is then made to publicly apologise to a man and his sister, with whom he allegedly misbehaved earlier, as well as to the state for “insulting” it and its linguistic and cultural heritage.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Virar city chief Uday Jadhav, who was present at the scene, later justified the action.

“If anyone dares to insult the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or Marathi people, they will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style. We will not sit silent,” Jadhav told reporters.

“The driver had the audacity to speak ill of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. He was taught a befitting lesson. We made him apologise to the people of the state and to those he had offended,” he added.

When contacted, a senior police official confirmed the incident occurred on Saturday, but said no formal complaint had been lodged so far.

The Hindi-Marathi row was ignited in the state, especially in the Mumbai metropolitan region, after opposition parties like the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena took on the government over two GRs on the three-language policy in schools and teaching of Hindi from Class I.

The Devendra Fadnavis dispensation had to withdraw the two government resolutions, following which the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS held a “victory rally” in Mumbai’s Worli, the highlight of the event being estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray sharing the stage for the first time in nearly two decades. (PTI)