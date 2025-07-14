Monday, July 14, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Shiv Sena workers thrash man over ‘anti-Marathi’ remarks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Palghar, July 13: A video showing an autorickshaw driver being beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for ‘anti-Marathi’ remarks has gone viral on social media, further fuelling controversy over the language issue in the state.
Police on Sunday said they have seen the video but not received any formal complaint in the matter so far, hence no case has been registered as of now.
A local functionary of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the autorickshaw driver was taught a befitting lesson and asserted that anyone insulting the Marathi language and the state will be given a reply in the “true Shiv Sena style”.
The autorickshaw driver, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Marathi language, Maharashtra and Marathi icons. Its clip had also earlier surfaced on social media, drawing sharp reactions online and from local political groups.
Sources said the driver’s anti-Marathi rant was triggered by an argument with a scooter rider with regards to overtaking four days ago. When the scooter rider insisted that he speak in Marathi, the autorickshaw driver refused claiming he would only speak in Hindi or Bhojpuri.
The video clip was recorded by bystanders, they added.
In the new video of the confrontation which took place on Saturday, the auto-rickshaw driver is seen being slapped allegedly by a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, including women, on a busy road near Virar railway station.
He is then made to publicly apologise to a man and his sister, with whom he allegedly misbehaved earlier, as well as to the state for “insulting” it and its linguistic and cultural heritage.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Virar city chief Uday Jadhav, who was present at the scene, later justified the action.
“If anyone dares to insult the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or Marathi people, they will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style. We will not sit silent,” Jadhav told reporters.
“The driver had the audacity to speak ill of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. He was taught a befitting lesson. We made him apologise to the people of the state and to those he had offended,” he added.
When contacted, a senior police official confirmed the incident occurred on Saturday, but said no formal complaint had been lodged so far.
The Hindi-Marathi row was ignited in the state, especially in the Mumbai metropolitan region, after opposition parties like the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena took on the government over two GRs on the three-language policy in schools and teaching of Hindi from Class I.
The Devendra Fadnavis dispensation had to withdraw the two government resolutions, following which the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS held a “victory rally” in Mumbai’s Worli, the highlight of the event being estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray sharing the stage for the first time in nearly two decades. (PTI)

Previous article
Lot of foreigners found during revision of voters’ list in Bihar
Next article
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad scuffle with police personnel during a protest march against the Jammu and Kashmir government’s decision to make Urdu a compulsory subject in the Naib Tehsildar recruitment examination, in Jammu
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 14: A class 5 student of BC girls’ residential school allegedly died by suicide by jumping...
NATIONAL

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs’ Day row

Srinagar, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former CM Dr Farooq Abdullah, and some ministers...
NATIONAL

Lightning strikes kill nine in Bihar, IMD issues alert

Patna, July 14: At least nine people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across Bihar in the...
NATIONAL

First time in India, ex-CJIs, CMs, Speakers appear before JPC on ONOE: PP Chaudhary

Jaipur, July 14: For the first time in independent India, senior constitutional authorities, including former Chief Justices of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 14: A class 5 student of BC...

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs’ Day row

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar...

Lightning strikes kill nine in Bihar, IMD issues alert

NATIONAL 0
Patna, July 14: At least nine people lost their...
Load more

Popular news

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 14: A class 5 student of BC...

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs’ Day row

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar...

Lightning strikes kill nine in Bihar, IMD issues alert

NATIONAL 0
Patna, July 14: At least nine people lost their...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge