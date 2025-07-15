Tuesday, July 15, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Email threatens to ‘blow up’ Golden Temple

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Amritsar, July 14: The SGPC on Monday received an email threatening to “blow up” the Golden Temple, prompting authorities to beef up police deployment around the gurdwara, officials said.
A bomb disposal squad was pressed into service, they said.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, while confirming the email threat, said an FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
The email received by the SGPC mentioned that the Golden Temple will be “blown up” with explosive material.
Bhullar said the cybercrime wing of the Punjab Police and other investigative wings are probing to track the sender of the email.
More than one lakh devotees visit the Golden Temple every day, an SGPC official said.
Meanwhile, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla sought immediate action in the matter.
“An email has been received threatening to blow up Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) with RDX. This is not just a threat to a religious site – it’s an attack on peace, faith & humanity,” said Aujla on X.
“I urge Hon’ble @BhagwantMann Ji & DGP Punjab @DGPPunjabPolice to take IMMEDIATE and STRONG action. This is a sacred place of worship visited by lakhs of devotees and tourists daily. Security MUST NOT be compromised. All departments must remain on HIGH ALERT. We cannot afford any lapse in intelligence or protection. We stand united to protect our heritage,” Aujla said. (PTI)

Previous article
BSF apprehends smuggler along Indo-Bangla border; seizes silver ornaments worth Rs 16.49 lakh
Next article
SC mulls guidelines on freedom of speech, expression
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Eviction sans vendor list will violate HC order: Spl officer

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: Special Officer and senior advocate Subhasis Chakrawarty on Monday stated that the High...
MEGHALAYA

Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam festival, in Jowai on Monday

Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam festival, in Jowai on Monday. (PTI)
MEGHALAYA

Centre’s silence on state’s ILP demand irks pressure groups

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre continues to be indifferent to resolutions,...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Airport upgrade likely by 2027

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: The proposed expansion and upgrading of the Shillong Airport to facilitate the landing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Eviction sans vendor list will violate HC order: Spl officer

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: Special Officer and senior...

Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam festival, in Jowai on Monday

MEGHALAYA 0
Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam...

Centre’s silence on state’s ILP demand irks pressure groups

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: The BJP-led NDA government...
Load more

Popular news

Eviction sans vendor list will violate HC order: Spl officer

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: Special Officer and senior...

Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam festival, in Jowai on Monday

MEGHALAYA 0
Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam...

Centre’s silence on state’s ILP demand irks pressure groups

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: The BJP-led NDA government...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge