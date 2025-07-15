SC mulls guidelines on freedom of speech, expression

New Delhi, July 14: The Supreme Court on Monday said citizens must know the value of the right of freedom of speech and expression, as it mulled guidelines to regulate offensive social media posts.

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan was hearing a plea of Wazahat Khan booked in FIRs in several states, including West Bengal, for posting against a Hindu deity on X.

“One of the fundamental duties is to uphold the unity and integrity of the country India. So that is being violated. See all these divisive tendencies, at least on social media, must be curbed,” the court said.

The top court continued, “But to what extent can the state curb? Instead, why can’t the citizens themselves regulate themselves? Citizens must know the value of freedom of speech and expression. If they don’t then the state will step in and who wants the state to step in? Nobody wants the state to step in (sic).”

It added, “The freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right. But there is no self restraint and self regulation. if the citizens want to enjoy this fundamental right they will have to regulate themselves and there has to be some kind of self restraint.” (PTI)