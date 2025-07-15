Tuesday, July 15, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

SC mulls guidelines on freedom of speech, expression

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 14: The Supreme Court on Monday said citizens must know the value of the right of freedom of speech and expression, as it mulled guidelines to regulate offensive social media posts.
A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan was hearing a plea of Wazahat Khan booked in FIRs in several states, including West Bengal, for posting against a Hindu deity on X.
“One of the fundamental duties is to uphold the unity and integrity of the country India. So that is being violated. See all these divisive tendencies, at least on social media, must be curbed,” the court said.
The top court continued, “But to what extent can the state curb? Instead, why can’t the citizens themselves regulate themselves? Citizens must know the value of freedom of speech and expression. If they don’t then the state will step in and who wants the state to step in? Nobody wants the state to step in (sic).”
Justice Nagarathna during the hearing said, “The citizens must know the value of the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression. The State can step in case of violations. Nobody wants the State to step in (sic).”
It added, “The freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right. But there is no self restraint and self regulation. if the citizens want to enjoy this fundamental right they will have to regulate themselves and there has to be some kind of self restraint.” (PTI)

Previous article
Email threatens to ‘blow up’ Golden Temple
Next article
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla sets off on return journey to earth after 18 days on ISS
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Eviction sans vendor list will violate HC order: Spl officer

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: Special Officer and senior advocate Subhasis Chakrawarty on Monday stated that the High...
MEGHALAYA

Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam festival, in Jowai on Monday

Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam festival, in Jowai on Monday. (PTI)
MEGHALAYA

Centre’s silence on state’s ILP demand irks pressure groups

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre continues to be indifferent to resolutions,...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Airport upgrade likely by 2027

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: The proposed expansion and upgrading of the Shillong Airport to facilitate the landing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Eviction sans vendor list will violate HC order: Spl officer

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: Special Officer and senior...

Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam festival, in Jowai on Monday

MEGHALAYA 0
Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam...

Centre’s silence on state’s ILP demand irks pressure groups

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: The BJP-led NDA government...
Load more

Popular news

Eviction sans vendor list will violate HC order: Spl officer

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: Special Officer and senior...

Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam festival, in Jowai on Monday

MEGHALAYA 0
Niamtre faithful on the last day of the Behdienkhlam...

Centre’s silence on state’s ILP demand irks pressure groups

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 14: The BJP-led NDA government...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge