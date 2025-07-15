Ward’s Lake turns pristine after ban on plastic packages

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 14: The recent ban imposed on visitors against carrying plastic food packets inside Ward’s Lake has been widely welcomed by tourists and locals alike as the iconic spot in the heart of the city has now turned spick and span.

The ban was introduced by the Tourism Department after it regained management of the lake from the Forest Department.

The move aims to maintain cleanliness and enhance the overall experience of the visitors at one the most popular tourist spots in Shillong.

An official justified the ban on food items wrapped in plastic to growing concerns over littering, especially the improper disposal of plastic wrappers and bottles, which made it difficult to maintain the cleanliness of the lake and its surroundings.

A tourist from Assam praised the initiative, stating that it would go a long way in preserving the beauty and cleanliness of the lake.

“This is a good move. Similar steps should be taken in other major tourist destinations across Meghalaya to protect the environment,” he said.

Another visitor remarked that the lake has undergone a visible transformation in terms of cleanliness.

“Earlier, I used to see people throwing plastic bottles and food wrappers into the lake. It’s unfortunate that such a ban had to be imposed due to a lack of civic sense among some visitors,” he added.

Earlier, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh had announced that Ward’s Lake is set to undergo a major revamp.

He had revealed that the decision was finalised during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, with an initial allocation of Rs 18 crore for the first phase of the redevelopment project.

The redevelopment will include new attractions such as entertainment and leisure zones, cafés, and a key highlight—a musical fountain accompanied by a light and sound show. The lake’s opening hours will also be extended until 10 PM.

Additionally, the approach road to the lake will be widened to accommodate the expected rise in tourist footfall.

The ban on plastic and the upcoming revamp reflect the government’s commitment to improving tourist infrastructure while promoting sustainable practices, the official added.