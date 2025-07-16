Wednesday, July 16, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Govt ready for talks on ‘Op Sindoor’, Pahalgam but Parliament must function: Praveen Khandelwal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 16: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament gears up for a turbulent start, with the Congress set to question the Centre over the security lapses in Pahalgam and the temporary pause in ‘Operation Sindoor’, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal emphasised on Wednesday that the government remains open to dialogue.

Speaking to IANS, Praveen Khandelwal said, “Parliament sessions are meant for meaningful discussions. Unfortunately, our past experiences haven’t been encouraging. The Opposition often creates disruptions over irrelevant matters, paralysing proceedings. “However, if a topic is approved by the Speaker, the government is always ready to engage in discussion. The Opposition must play a positive role in ensuring Parliament functions.”

The Congress is expected to grill the government over recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed by terrorists, which External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar has linked to an attempt to destabilise the region’s tourism economy and incite religious tensions.

Meanwhile, Khandelwal also spoke about ‘Operation Kalnemi’ currently underway in Uttarakhand, where over 300 fake godmen have reportedly been identified. “There was a dire need for Operation Kalnemi,” Khandelwal said. “Some individuals, disguised as sants, are tarnishing the image of Sanatan Dharma. Their actions discredit genuine spiritual traditions. This crackdown must be extended to all states.”

On the ongoing probe into the doings of Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba, a key suspect in a nationwide illegal religious conversion racket, Khandelwal said: “Religious conversion through deceit or force is part of a dangerous nexus. It will never be accepted. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been clear — those responsible will be caught and brought to justice.”

Dwelling on EAM Jaishankar’s address at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in which he took a strong stand on terrorism, Khandelwal backed the minister’s statement, adding, “What Jaishankar said reflects India’s firm stance. Those who support or perpetuate terrorism, whether externally or internally, will face consequences. India will never stand with the forces that threaten its peace and unity.”

IANS

Previous article
Old weapons can’t win new wars: CDS Anil Chauhan calls for future-ready, India-made drone tech
Next article
A living call to memory: The Bhupen Hazarika Museum beckons
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

IIT Madras launches India’s lightest active wheelchair, weighing just 8.5 kgs

New Delhi, July 16:  The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Wednesday launched India's lightest active wheelchair...
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves up to Rs 20,000 crore investment by NTPC to boost renewable energy capacity

New Delhi, July 16: As India achieves 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel...
NATIONAL

33 people became victims of extrajudicial killings at hands of Pak forces: Baloch human rights body

Quetta, July 16: A human rights organisation on Wednesday revealed that 33 cases of extrajudicial killings and 84...
NATIONAL

Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke, kidney disease risk: ICMR

Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke, kidney disease risk: ICMR, posing severe health risks such...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IIT Madras launches India’s lightest active wheelchair, weighing just 8.5 kgs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16:  The Indian Institute of Technology...

Cabinet approves up to Rs 20,000 crore investment by NTPC to boost renewable energy capacity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: As India achieves 50 per...

33 people became victims of extrajudicial killings at hands of Pak forces: Baloch human rights body

NATIONAL 0
Quetta, July 16: A human rights organisation on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

IIT Madras launches India’s lightest active wheelchair, weighing just 8.5 kgs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16:  The Indian Institute of Technology...

Cabinet approves up to Rs 20,000 crore investment by NTPC to boost renewable energy capacity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: As India achieves 50 per...

33 people became victims of extrajudicial killings at hands of Pak forces: Baloch human rights body

NATIONAL 0
Quetta, July 16: A human rights organisation on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge