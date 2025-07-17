Controversial appointment of MBoSE Chairman irks GH group

From Our Correspondent

TURA, July 16: The A’chik State People’s Front (ASPF) has raised concern over the appointment of Rikse Marak as Chairperson of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE), while recalling the official’s controversial records in her previous postings.

“It is a matter of public record that she was removed from her post in the GHADC due to serious charges of corruption and misconduct. Furthermore, she was involved in the widely condemned and controversial demolition of the World War I Cenotaph in Tura—a decision that was taken arbitrarily and without public consultation, showing complete disregard for public sentiment and historical legacy,” alleged ASPF secretary, Bernita Marak, in a complaint to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

“Her frequent involvement in various scams and departmental controversies raises serious questions about her competency, administrative integrity, and trustworthiness to lead any department—especially one as vital as MBoSE, which directly impacts the lives and futures of thousands of students,” Bernita added.

‎She also reminded that the post of Executive Chairman, MBoSE, as per established norms and protocol, is to be held by a senior bureaucrat not below the rank of Commissioner and Secretary.

“Even a serving deputy commissioner is not eligible to hold this position, which makes her appointment not only inappropriate but also procedurally and ethically questionable. Given her background, she is not fit to be considered even for the role of deputy commissioner, let alone Executive Chairman of MBoSE,” she claimed.

Bernita urged the government to review the appointment and immediately revoke it to safeguard the credibility of MBoSE and restore public confidence.