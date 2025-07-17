Thursday, July 17, 2025
MEGHALAYA

SMB to finalise list of hawkers eligible for vending certificate

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 16: The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) is set to finalise the list of hawkers eligible for certificates of vending (CoVs) through spot verification process, aiming to facilitate their relocation to designated vending zones.
This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah. Special Officer Subhasis Chakrawarty, appointed by the High Court to oversee hawkers’ rehabilitation and legal procedures during the eviction drive at Khyndai Lad, clarified that he will not be involved in the finalisation of the list.
“My role is to ensure the process (of relocation) is carried out properly. I only want to ensure that everyone gets a fair opportunity,” he said, stressing that the cooperation of the hawkers’ association is crucial.
TUR leader Angela Rangad, who supports the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA), stated that the discussions are in line with the High Court’s directive.
She, however, raised concerns over inconsistencies in reported numbers of hawkers and challenged the Urban Affairs Department’s claim that there were no hawkers at Ward’s Lake.
“There’s been a lot of confusion—sometimes the number mentioned is 400, then it drops to 300, and now it’s 200,” she said, questioning the government’s claim that 200 hawkers had agreed to be relocated.
Rangad stressed that the focus should remain on Khyndai Lad and not extend to other locations such as Jail Road. She alleged that the SMB has issued CoVs to people who already own shops or those managing goods outside established shops.
Authorities have agreed to conduct a re-verification of CoVs on July 21, but warned that ineligible individuals may avoid participating.
“We urge the SMB not to bypass the Provisional Town Vending Committee (PTVC) or the hawkers’ association. These are the only bodies equipped to identify genuine hawkers and ensure the process is fair,” she said.
According to Rangad, many genuine hawkers are still awaiting their CoVs despite assurances of a second list. She appealed to the authorities not to harass hawkers or create additional problems on July 22.

