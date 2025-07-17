HC lays down updated biz hours for vendors

Hawkers in Khyndai Lad granted extra 90 mins for setting up,

closing stalls during designated business hours

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 16: The High Court of Meghalaya has modified its previous order to allow registered vendors to operate in Khyndai Lad.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, granted an additional half-hour and fifteen minutes in the afternoon and evening vending hours, respectively, for hawkers to set up and pack up their stalls.

“…In other words, the vendors will be allowed to start setting up shop from 12 noon and to start packing up from 2 pm till 2.15 pm, and again to start setting up shop from 7 pm and pack up by 9:15 pm…” the court said.

This will be done under strict supervision from public authorities and Special Officer Subhasis Chakrawarty.

The traffic department will deploy additional police personnel during these hours to regulate traffic in the area.

The order came after the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association filed an application seeking regulation of the vending hours fixed by the court’s order dated 3rd July, 2025. The restricted vending hours were 12:30 pm to 2 pm and 7:30 pm to 9 pm.

The applicants’ advocate, Phuyosa Yobin argued that some time is taken in setting up shop and in dismantling it, adding that completing everything within this restricted time is reducing business and causing hardship to the vendors.

Advocate General Amit Kumar emphasised that there are “vested interests” involved in the application and that the government has taken measures to ensure vendor relocation by July 22, 2025. He showed the court the notification dated May 2, 2025, and the layout plans and drawings appended thereto, stating that the vendors in Khyndai Lad were being relocated to three locations — MUDA Complex Frontage, the MUDA parking lot first floor and the Shillong Municipal Board parking lot opposite State Bank of India — and would complete rehabilitation by the same timeline.

After considering the rival submissions, the court modified its earlier order by granting an additional half-hour and fifteen minutes in the afternoon and evening vending hours.