Hawkers move DC over vending certificates

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 18: The Shillong Roadside Hawkers Association has petitioned East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah seeking her intervention into the non-issue of certificates of vending by the Shillong Municipal Board.

The association, while referring to the suggestion of the DC that all vendors without certificate of vending should collect the same from the SMB office and present it on July 21 for verification, sought action against municipal officials for not issuing certificates to vendors who posses EPIC of Meghalaya.