Saturday, July 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Honeymoon murder case: Property dealer out on bail

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 18: The court of First Class Judicial Magistrate DKK Mihsill on Friday granted bail to property dealer Silome James, a co-accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. The bail hearing was conducted via video conferencing.
Advocate Devesh Sharma from Indore, who represented James, said his client was given a regular bail against a bond agreement of Rs 5,000.
“Our argument was that my client has no link to this case,” Sharma said.
Earlier, during the hearing on Wednesday the court had reserved its decision on Silome’s bail application.
During the hearing, the prosecution had opposed the bail. Police had arrested James for his alleged involvement in the case after he had allegedly destroyed key evidence related to the crime.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police had recovered key evidence, including a missing gold chain of Raja Raghuvanshi, during a raid at the residence of Silome James in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh.
Two other accused in the case—Lokendra Singh Tomar, the flat owner, and Balbir Ahirwar, a security guard—were granted bail on July 11 after their judicial custody ended.

Previous article
Hawkers move DC over vending certificates
Next article
Union MoS urges M’laya to leverage ‘Look NE’ for devp
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Home Min Tynsong pushes for stronger MRSSA in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday said Meghalaya urgently needs a robust...
MEGHALAYA

Bomb scare in city leads to seizure of cannabis

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: An abandoned bag at Polo Market on Friday afternoon caused panic among the...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to examine VPP complaint

Allegations of award of protected forest land to some MLAs By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: The KHADC’s Chief Executive...
MEGHALAYA

Govt directs unrecognised schools to register within 6 months or face closure

SHILLONG, July 18: The state government has directed over 500 unrecognised schools operating in the state to obtain...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Home Min Tynsong pushes for stronger MRSSA in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone...

Bomb scare in city leads to seizure of cannabis

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: An abandoned bag at...

KHADC to examine VPP complaint

MEGHALAYA 0
Allegations of award of protected forest land to some...
Load more

Popular news

Home Min Tynsong pushes for stronger MRSSA in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone...

Bomb scare in city leads to seizure of cannabis

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 18: An abandoned bag at...

KHADC to examine VPP complaint

MEGHALAYA 0
Allegations of award of protected forest land to some...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge