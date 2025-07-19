Honeymoon murder case: Property dealer out on bail

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 18: The court of First Class Judicial Magistrate DKK Mihsill on Friday granted bail to property dealer Silome James, a co-accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. The bail hearing was conducted via video conferencing.

Advocate Devesh Sharma from Indore, who represented James, said his client was given a regular bail against a bond agreement of Rs 5,000.

“Our argument was that my client has no link to this case,” Sharma said.

Earlier, during the hearing on Wednesday the court had reserved its decision on Silome’s bail application.

During the hearing, the prosecution had opposed the bail. Police had arrested James for his alleged involvement in the case after he had allegedly destroyed key evidence related to the crime.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police had recovered key evidence, including a missing gold chain of Raja Raghuvanshi, during a raid at the residence of Silome James in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh.

Two other accused in the case—Lokendra Singh Tomar, the flat owner, and Balbir Ahirwar, a security guard—were granted bail on July 11 after their judicial custody ended.