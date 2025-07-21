One killed, 9 injured as landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine track

Jammu, July 21: One person was killed and nine others were injured on Monday in a landslide on the old track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on X, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslide incident at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a devotee unfortunately lost his life. Directed Shrine Board to provide best possible medical care and support to the injured pilgrims. I’m constantly monitoring the situation.”

Officiating Chief Executive Officer of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, said that the landslide resulted in critical injuries to three persons and minor injuries to seven others. All the injured were taken to a hospital.

Officials said that a landslide struck the old track leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the district this morning, injuring at least 10 pilgrims. All the injured were promptly shifted to the hospital, where one pilgrim succumbed. Other injured are being treated.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall in Katra town around 8.50 a.m. near Gulshan Ka Langar, close to Banganga, the starting point of the yatra frequented by pony riders. “Immediately, a rescue operation was launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police,” said the officials.

Block medical officer confirmed the incident, adding that the condition of the nine injured pilgrims is stable. Rescue operation is now underway to clear the debris and ensure the safety of other pilgrims in the vicinity. The Army also joined the rescue operations. Sharing the details, the Indian Army said in a post on social media platform X that immediate support was provided to the affected people.

“In response to a landslide in the general area of #Katra, troops of #WhiteKnightCorps were swiftly mobilised to assist in relief and rescue operations in collaboration with civil authorities. Immediate support was provided to affected locals, showcasing #IndianArmy’s unwavering commitment to the people.

Rescue and support operations currently in progress. We serve, We Protect!” said White Knight Corps in its X post. Authorities have advised pilgrims to exercise caution and avoid the old track until further notice.

Each year, more than one crore pilgrims from all over the country and abroad visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine situated on the Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The L-G heads the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board that manages the affairs of the shrine. Each year, crores of rupees are spent on the improvement of facilities for the pilgrims.

IANS