Thursday, July 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

First phase of SIR in Bihar nears completion, 98.01 pc electors covered: ECI

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 23: The Election Commission on Wednesday said that 98.01 per cent of electors in Bihar have been covered under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. So far, 20 lakh deceased electors have been reported, while 28 lakh have permanently migrated.

Another 7 lakh electors were found to be enrolled in more than one location, and 1 lakh were marked untraceable, the ECI said. The Election Commission said it has received and digitised 7.17 crore Enumeration Forms, accounting for 90.89 per cent of the state’s electors.

However, 15 lakh forms were not returned. It said the lists of incorrectly included electors and those who have not returned their Enumeration Forms were shared on July 20 with 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) nominated by district presidents of the 12 major political parties in Bihar. Bihar electors temporarily residing outside the state and not registered elsewhere can submit their forms online at https://electors.eci.gov.in, through the ECINet mobile app, or by filling a printed form.

completed and signed printed form can be sent to the respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) via a family member or through WhatsApp. Names of electors who have submitted their Enumeration Forms will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll, to be published on August 1, marking the end of the first phase of SIR.

Electors can track the status of their form at: https://electors.eci.gov.in/home/enumFormTrack. SMS alerts have been sent to electors whose mobile numbers were mentioned in their forms. In case of any discrepancies in the Draft Roll, electors or political parties can file objections with the concerned ERO or AERO by September 1.

Similarly, eligible individuals whose names are missing can also file claims until the same date. The Election Commission has urged citizens to participate actively in the verification process of electoral rolls. The final roll will play a crucial role in shaping Bihar’s democratic landscape.

IANS

Previous article
Nagaland govt committed to tackling cybercrime, drug trafficking: CM
Next article
IndiGo flight aborts takeoff in Ahmedabad due to technical snag
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s nuclear power capacity to touch 22,380 MW by 2031-32: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 23: India’s installed nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 22,380 MW by the year...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI pledges to challenge leaders’ convictions in May 9 riots case

Islamabad, July 23: Terming the latest ruling by Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) as "yet another chapter in the...
NATIONAL

237 Railways projects worth Rs 1,90,333 crore sanctioned in less than 4 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, July 23: A total of 237 projects (40 new lines, 17 gauge conversion, and 180 doubling)...
NATIONAL

IndiGo flight aborts takeoff in Ahmedabad due to technical snag

New Delhi, July 23: In another safety scare for IndiGo, a flight from Ahmedabad to Diu carrying 60...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s nuclear power capacity to touch 22,380 MW by 2031-32: Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: India’s installed nuclear power capacity...

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI pledges to challenge leaders’ convictions in May 9 riots case

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, July 23: Terming the latest ruling by Lahore...

237 Railways projects worth Rs 1,90,333 crore sanctioned in less than 4 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: A total of 237 projects...
Load more

Popular news

India’s nuclear power capacity to touch 22,380 MW by 2031-32: Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: India’s installed nuclear power capacity...

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI pledges to challenge leaders’ convictions in May 9 riots case

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, July 23: Terming the latest ruling by Lahore...

237 Railways projects worth Rs 1,90,333 crore sanctioned in less than 4 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: A total of 237 projects...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge