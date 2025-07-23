Thursday, July 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Nagaland govt committed to tackling cybercrime, drug trafficking: CM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kohima, July 23: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday acknowledged the evolving challenges faced by the state, including cybercrime, organised crime, and drug trafficking, reiterating the government’s commitment to equip the force with modern technologies and infrastructure.

Inaugurating the Nagaland Police Officers’ Central Mess and the NGOs’ Mess at the Police Complex in Chümoukedima, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s full support and urged police officers to serve with honour, integrity, and dedication.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to all involved in the project and expressed best wishes to those who would benefit from the new facilities in the years to come. Referring to the police-population ratio (1136 officers per lakh population), Rio stressed that policing must be grounded in cooperation and mutual respect, with officers upholding the highest standards of professionalism, impartiality, and integrity.

He also recognised the hardships faced by police personnel and their families, particularly regarding housing and working conditions. The Chief Minister assured continued efforts to enhance support systems and welfare measures. Addressing the inaugural function, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, who holds the Home and Border Affairs portfolio, emphasised the importance of providing modern, dignified accommodations for police personnel.

The newly inaugurated facilities replace the decades-old structures that had become dilapidated and unsuitable for use, he said. Patton further stated that originally constructed in the early 1970s, the old mess cottages had deteriorated over time, making it difficult for officers and jawans to function efficiently.

With the support of the Central Government under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2023-24, Rs 10.50 crore was sanctioned for the construction of both the Officer’s Mess and the NGO’s Mess. The Central Mess now accommodates 24 officers and their families, while the NGO’s Mess offers housing for 64 non-gazetted officers, complete with essential modern amenities, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister proposed the establishment of a state-of-the-art multi-purpose facility to replace the ageing hall and better serve future programmes in Dimapur. He urged the officers and police personnel to work harder, be persistent and uphold integrity in their service. “Together, we can all move forward to build a better place to live in,” he said. Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma and Deputy Inspector General of police (training) Imnalensa also addressed the function.

IANS

Previous article
Minorities will soon constitute 50 pc of Assam’s population: CM
Next article
First phase of SIR in Bihar nears completion, 98.01 pc electors covered: ECI
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s nuclear power capacity to touch 22,380 MW by 2031-32: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 23: India’s installed nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 22,380 MW by the year...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI pledges to challenge leaders’ convictions in May 9 riots case

Islamabad, July 23: Terming the latest ruling by Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) as "yet another chapter in the...
NATIONAL

237 Railways projects worth Rs 1,90,333 crore sanctioned in less than 4 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, July 23: A total of 237 projects (40 new lines, 17 gauge conversion, and 180 doubling)...
NATIONAL

IndiGo flight aborts takeoff in Ahmedabad due to technical snag

New Delhi, July 23: In another safety scare for IndiGo, a flight from Ahmedabad to Diu carrying 60...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s nuclear power capacity to touch 22,380 MW by 2031-32: Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: India’s installed nuclear power capacity...

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI pledges to challenge leaders’ convictions in May 9 riots case

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, July 23: Terming the latest ruling by Lahore...

237 Railways projects worth Rs 1,90,333 crore sanctioned in less than 4 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: A total of 237 projects...
Load more

Popular news

India’s nuclear power capacity to touch 22,380 MW by 2031-32: Jitendra Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: India’s installed nuclear power capacity...

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI pledges to challenge leaders’ convictions in May 9 riots case

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, July 23: Terming the latest ruling by Lahore...

237 Railways projects worth Rs 1,90,333 crore sanctioned in less than 4 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 23: A total of 237 projects...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge