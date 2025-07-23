KHADC CEM promises investigation into ‘illegal land allotment” to MLAs

Shillong, July 23: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Shemborlang Rynjah on Wednesday stated that the Executive Committee (EC) will investigate allegations of ‘illegal land allotments’ to a few MLAs within the “Law Mawpat” forest area.

“I have also received information that certain plots of land inside “Law Mawpat” may have been illegally allotted to MLAs. The EC will take a decision and thoroughly examine whether these allegations are true,” Rynjah told reporters after conducting an inspection of the area.

He was accompanied by the Council’s chairman, Strong Pillar Kharjana, Executive Members (EMs) of the Council, VPP MDCs, Council officials, and traditional heads of surrounding villages near the forest area.

Rynjah assured that the Council will take appropriate action if any illegal land allotments are confirmed.

Responding to a query, the KHADC CEM confirmed that the agreement to declare “Law Mawpat” as a “Law Adong” (protected forest) in 2014 was revoked during the tenure of former CEM, late Hispreachingson Shylla.

“The ownership of the forest land was subsequently returned to the Hima Mylliem. This is based on official records available with the Council,” Rynjah noted.

When asked about claims that the 2014 agreement was never approved by the Dorbar Pyllun of Hima Mylliem, Rynjah pointed out that the agreement was signed by the then Syiem, the late Latho Manik Syiem, along with his Myntris.

“I would rather ask whether the Dorbar Pyllun was consulted or informed when the 2014 agreement was scrapped,” he questioned.

Rynjah said that the inspection was prompted by a letter from the youth and women’s wings of the VPP, who recently surveyed the area and expressed concern over the current state of the forest.

Meanwhile, he informed that a special meeting of the Executive Committee will soon be convened to deliberate on the findings of this inspection.

He highlighted that the declaration of Law Mawpat as a “Law Adong” in 2014 clearly indicated the need to preserve and protect the forest in the interest of the local indigenous residents of the Hima.

“We have noticed many changes in the forest. Several boundary pillars have been erected, but we do not know who installed them or whether due process was followed,” Rynjah stated.

He further explained that the 2014 agreement allowed native residents of the Hima to use the forest for beneficial purposes—not for activities that could degrade its green cover and biodiversity.

Rynjah also questioned the rationale behind revoking the forest’s protected status and returning it solely under the control of the Hima Mylliem.

“I fail to understand how the decision was made to revert the custodianship of this forest back to the Hima, especially when environmental conservation is such a pressing concern today,” he said.

Cautioning against the impact of forest destruction on future generations, he stressed, “If we continue to destroy the forests that provide us clean air and oxygen, how will we justify our actions to the coming generations?”

When asked why representatives of Hima Mylliem were not part of the inspection, Rynjah clarified that this was an initial fact-finding visit.

“We wanted to avoid any unpleasant confrontations and first assess the situation on the ground. Traditional heads of the surrounding villages were invited to share their views. We will involve the Hima Mylliem at an appropriate stage as the process moves forward,” he added.