Wednesday, July 23, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Midnight rampage in Pune: Miscreants vandalise vehicles, attack locals

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Pune, July 23: Chaos gripped Pune’s Dhankawadi area late Tuesday night after three unidentified miscreants went on a two-hour-long rampage, vandalising vehicles and assaulting residents, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred between 11.45 p.m. and 1 a.m. in localities falling under the jurisdiction of the Sahakar Nagar police station. According to preliminary investigations, a total of 15 auto rickshaws, three cars, two school buses, and a Piaggio tempo were targeted and severely damaged.

Windows and rearview mirrors were smashed in several vehicles. The attackers, armed with sticks, went about smashing parked vehicles in Keshav Complex, Saraswati Chowk, and Navnath Nagar, creating panic among residents.

“These criminals were roaming around attacking vehicles parked on the roadside with sticks. At the same time, two citizens who tried to stop them were beaten up and injured. Both of them have been immediately admitted to Kame Hospital for treatment,” the police said in an official statement. Upon receiving information, Sahakar Nagar police rushed to the scene, conducted a Panchnama, and initiated proceedings to register a formal complaint.

The Detection Branch (DB) and local police teams are currently scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and trace the culprits. While investigations are underway, the midnight vandalism has left the residents shaken. Locals have demanded increased night-time patrolling and quicker police response to prevent such incidents from recurring and for the security of the families living in the area. Locals claimed that this is not an isolated incident.

They said that for the past few days, incidents of burning and vandalising vehicles have been continuously happening in the area. Police have assured swift action and said efforts to identify the accused are being carried out. Investigations are underway. Further details are awaited.

IANS

Previous article
Opp MPs express shock, speculate on reasons on Dhankhar’s resignation
Next article
PM Modi pays tributes to Lokmanya Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam: PWD woman engineer commits suicide, two officials arrested

Guwahati, July 23: A young female engineer, working with the Public Works Department (PWD), allegedly died by suicide...
NATIONAL

Four Kanwariyas killed in MP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Gwalior, July 23: Four Kanwariyas were killed in a road accident on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Sheetla...
NATIONAL

Renowned theatre legend Ratan Thiyam passes away in Manipur

Imphal, July 23: India's renowned theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Ratan Thiyam died at a hospital in...
NATIONAL

India has 8.52 million tonnes reserves of rare earth elements: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 23: India has approximately 7.23 million tonnes (MT) of Rare Earth Elements Oxide (REO) contained...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam: PWD woman engineer commits suicide, two officials arrested

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 23: A young female engineer, working with...

Four Kanwariyas killed in MP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

NATIONAL 0
Gwalior, July 23: Four Kanwariyas were killed in a...

Renowned theatre legend Ratan Thiyam passes away in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 23: India's renowned theatre personality and Padma...
Load more

Popular news

Assam: PWD woman engineer commits suicide, two officials arrested

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 23: A young female engineer, working with...

Four Kanwariyas killed in MP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

NATIONAL 0
Gwalior, July 23: Four Kanwariyas were killed in a...

Renowned theatre legend Ratan Thiyam passes away in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 23: India's renowned theatre personality and Padma...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge