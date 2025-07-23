PM Modi pays tributes to Lokmanya Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary

New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary, remembering their immense contributions and spirit that fueled India’s struggle for independence.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, born on July 23, 1856, was fondly revered as “Lokmanya” and remembered as one-third of the iconic Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate. The British colonial rulers had dubbed him “The Father of the Indian Unrest”, for his relentless pursuit of Swaraj.

Chandra Shekhar Azad, born on July 23, 1906, was a firebrand revolutionary who restructured the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) after the death of Ram Prasad Bismil and renamed it as the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), which gave a fresh ideological edge to the armed resistance against British rule.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Remembering Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary. He was a pioneering leader who played a vital role in kindling the spirit of India’s freedom movement with unwavering conviction.

He was also an outstanding thinker who believed in the power of knowledge and serving others.” Honouring Chandra Shekhar Azad, the PM posted: “Tributes to Chandra Shekhar Azad on his birth anniversary. He epitomised unparalleled valour and grit. His role in India’s quest for freedom is deeply valued and motivates our youth to stand up for what is just, with courage and conviction.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage on social media to both revolutionary leaders, underlining their vital contributions to India’s independence struggle and nation-building. “Salutations to the epoch-making leader Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak ji on his birth anniversary, who gave direction to the freedom struggle with the proclamation of Swaraj,” Shah posted.

Highlighting Tilak’s ideological influence and cultural mobilisation, he added, “Bal Gangadhar Tilak ji dedicated his entire life to realising the concept of Swaraj and empowered national unity against British rule by infusing the freedom struggle with ideological energy.

From Ganeshotsav to Gita Rahasya, Tilak Maharaj made the struggle for independence even more expansive by linking it with the call of our culture. Bal Gangadhar Tilak ji’s contribution to nation-building will always guide the youth towards the path of nation-first.”

Paying rich tributes to Azad, Shah wrote: “Chandra Shekhar Azad ji ignited a revolution with a spirit of dedication to the freedom of the motherland, which inspired the youth with patriotism, sacrifice, and devotion, shaking the foundations of British rule.”

“Chandra Shekhar Azad ji fought until his last breath, considering the freedom of the motherland as his resolve, and set an ideal example of national service through the sacrifice of his life. Shackles could never bind him; he remained free until his last breath,” the Home Minister said in his tribute.

“On the birth anniversary of the immortal symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and resolve, the great freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad ji, we pay our respectful homage to him,” he concluded.

IANS