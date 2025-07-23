Wednesday, July 23, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Study claims beetroot juice can lower blood pressure in elderly

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 23: Older adults with high blood pressure may benefit from drinking beetroot juice, claimed a study on Wednesday. The blood pressure-lowering effect of nitrate-rich beetroot juice in older individuals may be attributed to specific changes in their oral microbiome, according to a study led by researchers at the University of Exeter in the UK.

Nitrate is crucial to the body and is consumed as a natural part of a vegetable-rich diet. In the study, when the older adults drank a concentrated beetroot juice ‘shot’ twice a day for two weeks, their blood pressure decreased.

However, the effect was not observed in the younger group, as revealed by the findings published in the journal Free Radical Biology and Medicine. “This study shows that nitrate-rich foods alter the oral microbiome in a way that could result in less inflammation, as well as a lowering of blood pressure in older people. This paves the way for larger studies to explore the influence of lifestyle factors and biological sex in how people respond to dietary nitrate supplementation,” said Professor Andy Jones, of the University of Exeter.

The study recruited 39 adults aged under 30 and 36 adults in their 60s and 70s who spent two weeks taking regular doses of nitrate-rich beetroot juice and two weeks on a placebo version of the juice with nitrate stripped out.

The older age group experienced a notable decrease in the potentially harmful mouth bacteria Prevotella after drinking the nitrate-rich juice, and an increase in the growth of bacteria known to benefit health, such as Neisseria. The team said that an imbalance between beneficial and harmful oral bacteria can decrease the conversion of nitrate (abundant in vegetable-rich diets) to nitric oxide.

Nitric oxide is crucial to the healthy functioning of the blood vessels, and therefore the regulation of blood pressure, the researchers explained. “The good news is that if you don’t like beetroot, there are many nitrate-rich alternatives like spinach, rocket, fennel, celery, and kale,” added Professor Anni Vanhatalo, from the varsity.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi pays tributes to Lokmanya Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary
Next article
Trump accuses Obama of ‘treason’ amid Epstein drama
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam: PWD woman engineer commits suicide, two officials arrested

Guwahati, July 23: A young female engineer, working with the Public Works Department (PWD), allegedly died by suicide...
NATIONAL

Four Kanwariyas killed in MP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Gwalior, July 23: Four Kanwariyas were killed in a road accident on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Sheetla...
NATIONAL

Renowned theatre legend Ratan Thiyam passes away in Manipur

Imphal, July 23: India's renowned theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Ratan Thiyam died at a hospital in...
NATIONAL

India has 8.52 million tonnes reserves of rare earth elements: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 23: India has approximately 7.23 million tonnes (MT) of Rare Earth Elements Oxide (REO) contained...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam: PWD woman engineer commits suicide, two officials arrested

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 23: A young female engineer, working with...

Four Kanwariyas killed in MP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

NATIONAL 0
Gwalior, July 23: Four Kanwariyas were killed in a...

Renowned theatre legend Ratan Thiyam passes away in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 23: India's renowned theatre personality and Padma...
Load more

Popular news

Assam: PWD woman engineer commits suicide, two officials arrested

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 23: A young female engineer, working with...

Four Kanwariyas killed in MP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

NATIONAL 0
Gwalior, July 23: Four Kanwariyas were killed in a...

Renowned theatre legend Ratan Thiyam passes away in Manipur

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 23: India's renowned theatre personality and Padma...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge