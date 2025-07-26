Saturday, July 26, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Assam man held on charge of stepdaughter’s rape in SWKH

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

MAWKYRWAT, July 25: South West Khasi Hills Police arrested one Sattar Ali (45), from Khudnamari village under Dhubri district of Assam on charges of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter at a village under Ranikor subdivision in the district.
The mother of the child lodged a complaint that on July 23, she received information from her neighbour that her daughter had been raped by Sattar Ali, the stepfather.
The police informed that during inquiry, the survivor revealed that her stepfather had sexually assaulted her four-five times since January 2025.
Police said following his arrest on Thursday night, he admitted to committing the crime. The accused has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody by the court.

Previous article
No irregularities found in police recruitment, says Prestone
Next article
New bridge over Umiam to be ready by Dec
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and a group of children upon his arrival in Maldives on a ...

MEGHALAYA

4,000 MT coal vanishes from Meghalaya depots

HC demands action from state government against violators SHILLONG, July 25: In a scathing observation, the High Court of...
MEGHALAYA

Syngkon meets Shah to demand ILP, cites cross-border threats

SHILLONG, July 25: Voice of the People Party leader and Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon, has sought the...
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong denies information on infiltration in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya government on Friday said it has not received any information on infiltration of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and a group of children upon his arrival in Maldives on a ...

NATIONAL 0

4,000 MT coal vanishes from Meghalaya depots

MEGHALAYA 0
HC demands action from state government against violators SHILLONG, July...

Syngkon meets Shah to demand ILP, cites cross-border threats

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: Voice of the People Party leader...
Load more

Popular news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and a group of children upon his arrival in Maldives on a ...

NATIONAL 0

4,000 MT coal vanishes from Meghalaya depots

MEGHALAYA 0
HC demands action from state government against violators SHILLONG, July...

Syngkon meets Shah to demand ILP, cites cross-border threats

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: Voice of the People Party leader...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge