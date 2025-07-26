Assam man held on charge of stepdaughter’s rape in SWKH

MAWKYRWAT, July 25: South West Khasi Hills Police arrested one Sattar Ali (45), from Khudnamari village under Dhubri district of Assam on charges of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter at a village under Ranikor subdivision in the district.

The mother of the child lodged a complaint that on July 23, she received information from her neighbour that her daughter had been raped by Sattar Ali, the stepfather.

The police informed that during inquiry, the survivor revealed that her stepfather had sexually assaulted her four-five times since January 2025.

Police said following his arrest on Thursday night, he admitted to committing the crime. The accused has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody by the court.