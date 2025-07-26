Saturday, July 26, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

New bridge over Umiam to be ready by Dec

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, July 25: The state government is hopeful that the construction of a new bridge below the Umiam Dam will be completed by the end of the year, offering a major relief for heavy vehicles in their movement towards Shillong.
Currently, heavy vehicles like buses and trucks are barred from using the Umiam Dam due to strengthening work that was carried out last year.
Power Minister AT Mondal informed that in light of the restrictions, the government has installed CCTV surveillance and deployed security personnel round-the-clock to prevent any violation.
“While there haven’t been any major violations, there are occasional attempts by individuals to break the gates and take heavy vehicles over the dam,” the minister stated.
The decision to construct an alternate bridge came after a massive public outcry over the restriction on the dam, which caused inconvenience to commercial transport.
Once completed, the new bridge will serve as a bypass for heavy vehicles, ensuring safer passage and reduced pressure on the dam.
According to officials, construction work is progressing smoothly, and the bridge is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

Previous article
Assam man held on charge of stepdaughter’s rape in SWKH
Next article
Ban on picnics, open cooking in Sohra area
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and a group of children upon his arrival in Maldives on a ...

MEGHALAYA

4,000 MT coal vanishes from Meghalaya depots

HC demands action from state government against violators SHILLONG, July 25: In a scathing observation, the High Court of...
MEGHALAYA

Syngkon meets Shah to demand ILP, cites cross-border threats

SHILLONG, July 25: Voice of the People Party leader and Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon, has sought the...
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong denies information on infiltration in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya government on Friday said it has not received any information on infiltration of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and a group of children upon his arrival in Maldives on a ...

NATIONAL 0

4,000 MT coal vanishes from Meghalaya depots

MEGHALAYA 0
HC demands action from state government against violators SHILLONG, July...

Syngkon meets Shah to demand ILP, cites cross-border threats

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: Voice of the People Party leader...
Load more

Popular news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and a group of children upon his arrival in Maldives on a ...

NATIONAL 0

4,000 MT coal vanishes from Meghalaya depots

MEGHALAYA 0
HC demands action from state government against violators SHILLONG, July...

Syngkon meets Shah to demand ILP, cites cross-border threats

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: Voice of the People Party leader...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge