New bridge over Umiam to be ready by Dec

SHILLONG, July 25: The state government is hopeful that the construction of a new bridge below the Umiam Dam will be completed by the end of the year, offering a major relief for heavy vehicles in their movement towards Shillong.

Currently, heavy vehicles like buses and trucks are barred from using the Umiam Dam due to strengthening work that was carried out last year.

Power Minister AT Mondal informed that in light of the restrictions, the government has installed CCTV surveillance and deployed security personnel round-the-clock to prevent any violation.

“While there haven’t been any major violations, there are occasional attempts by individuals to break the gates and take heavy vehicles over the dam,” the minister stated.

The decision to construct an alternate bridge came after a massive public outcry over the restriction on the dam, which caused inconvenience to commercial transport.

Once completed, the new bridge will serve as a bypass for heavy vehicles, ensuring safer passage and reduced pressure on the dam.

According to officials, construction work is progressing smoothly, and the bridge is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.