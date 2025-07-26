Ban on picnics, open cooking in Sohra area

SHILLONG, July 25: Authorities under Hima Sohra have prohibited picnicking, open cooking and outdoor dining anywhere along the Mawkdok-Sohra Road. These activities will not be allowed also in other areas beyond the Mawkdok-Sohra Road without the permission of the local Dorbar Shnong. Parking of vehicles for public consumption of food or alcohol has been also banned in this area.

The Hima Sohra decided to enforce stricter measures along the scenic Mawkdok-Sohra Road and other areas following the recent findings of large-scale littering and open dumping of waste by picnic parties from within and outside the state.

Paiem Maremdor Syiem, Syiem Khynnah, Hima Sohra said such practices threatened natural beauty and environment in the area.

In addition, all vehicles—whether from Meghalaya or outside the state—entering Sohra must carry a waste bag. Waste disposal on open grounds or by the roadside is strictly prohibited.

According to Hima Sohra, night camping is allowed only at designated camping sites. Unauthorised camping outside these areas has been prohibited unless managed by professional groups or societies.

Stating that tourists will be required to hire a local guide for trekking in areas under Ka Hima Sohra’s jurisdiction, authorities also said that vloggers, social-media influencers, media channels, or individuals cannot promote, publish or reveal any new or undisclosed spots within Ka Hima Sohra’s jurisdiction without prior approval from the Tourism Committee of Hima Sohra.

“These measures are being enforced to protect local economy and our region’s unique selling point—its natural environment—to ensure the sustainable growth of tourism in the region,” the Hima said.